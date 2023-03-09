Gelinas looks to help bring Buffalo its fair share of sports tourism

Sports tourism is big business – and it's getting bigger.

It's Greg Gelinas' job to make sure the Buffalo Niagara region gets its fair share of the action, and he's looking forward to that challenge.

In October, Gelinas, 36, was named director of sports development for the Buffalo Niagara Sports Commission, where he’ll promote Erie County to a variety of event organizers and help play host to amateur and senior sporting events, sports-related conventions, trade shows and conferences.

Sports tourism is projected to grow globally by nearly $600 billion by 2027, according to studies. Gelinas wants the Buffalo-area to get its piece of that pie and garner significant economic impact through sports tourism.

The Canandaigua native made his first connection to Visit Buffalo Niagara as a hospitality administration major with a concentration in hotel management and tourism at SUNY Buffalo State. A representative from the sports commission spoke to one of his classes during his senior year and he pounced. He brought in his résumé and eventually landed an internship.

“I wanted to work for them immediately but it is a tough job to get,” said Gelinas, who worked at a local casino while getting through college. “I needed the experience.”

So he started out with Buffalo Lodging Associates and spent four years as a group rooms controller and then went into sales at Ellicott Hotels for more almost three years. As director of athletic sales, he helped host the Bills during the 2021 training camp when instead of going to St. John Fisher College in Rochester they stayed in the Buffalo-area due to the pandemic. He also worked with University at Buffalo athletics, Buffalo Bandits and Sahlen’s Sports Park in Elma.

After learning last summer that Pete Harvey was retiring as the commission's director of sports development, he reached out to Visit Buffalo Niagara about the position and eventually was offered the job.

"With what I believe in, this is the job that’s going to fulfill my vision and I feel this is where I need to be,” he said.

A former wrestler at Niagara County Community College who originally wanted to be a physical education teacher, Gelinas will continue the organization’s push to bring the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments to Buffalo.

But he is also focused on other sports that can bring major economic impact to the area. He’s even been involved in some initial discussions about the potential for a “friendly” soccer match coming to the new Bills stadium, which is being planned as a more soccer-friendly venue.

Q: What are some of the ways you’re learning the new position?

A: Recently, I was at a U.S. Sports Congress conference in Richmond, Va., where you had a lot of international Olympic committees, national governing bodies, event organizers and youth and amateur sports organizations.

Right now, I’m relationship building and almost trying to be a matchmaker, in a sense. If you’re involved with a sports organization, association or club, I want to know you.

There are a lot of people who have events and youth sports tournaments come here and don’t know who we are. We can only enhance your event and take stuff off your plate, and help you form a long-term picture and grow.

Q: How do you accomplish your goals in bringing sporting events here?

A: We want to get involved in any way, with everything. We can make this cost-effective, because we have connections with hotels and restaurants, and help bring positive media exposure. We can truly help in any capacity.

I’d also love to see an arena that seats 2,000 and another that seats 10,000 be built. I can only imagine what we could do if we had that.

Q: What about the bigger tournaments that could come to Buffalo?

A: My ultimate goal is to bring the Division I NCAA wrestling championships to Buffalo.

The economic impact of that tournament is greater than the first two rounds of March Madness. It is its own niche sport and brotherhood and lot of the same people go to that tournament every year. It’s already sold out for next year. This is like the Olympics of their sport.

I’ve been told I may be more successful starting with the Division III championships or junior college championships.

Q: What are your other focuses?

A: You look at these trends and there are sports like pickleball, which is getting hugely popular, and Senior Games, with leagues for players ages 50 and up who want to stay active. They’re traveling the country playing against each other.

There have been talks about eventually having a huge soccer game, a friendly, at Bills stadium, maybe with European teams involved.

For these national events that come in, we can also create an event within an event for local people to take part in – like a huge cornhole tournament.

