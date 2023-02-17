Rosalind Burgin has had two careers, and she broke barriers in both.

An African-American woman, the Syracuse native joined the former Niagara Mohawk Power Co. in her hometown while she was in high school, through a co-op program, and became the first female to work in the company's print shop.

She was also the first Black woman to hold the position of chief union steward in Syracuse. And after she helped create a consolidated collections department that moved to Buffalo, she became one of the first African-American supervisors at the company in its Electric Tower in Buffalo.

Following National Grid's purchase of NiMo, Burgin chose to take an early retirement – and become a realtor. She spent the next 12 years working for RealtyUSA and then Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, rising to assistant manager for the Tonawanda and Grand Island office, before she left in 2020 to form her own firm with partners Mia Mootry and Tamika Murphy.

And at age 66, Burgin just cracked another glass ceiling, becoming the first African-American president of the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors.

Q: How significant is your elevation to president of BNAR?

A: It is a historical event, and as I look back and think, people of color have always had the first-to-be. So for us, it’s always the first to be this, the first to be that.

It opens the door. That’s the significance of becoming president. I know I won’t be the last.

Q: You started your own firm in the heat of the pandemic. Why then?

A: When I met Mia and Tamika, they were doing seminars, homebuying seminars. When you start out being a buyer’s agent, you do end up being a seller’s agent. As we worked together with the other firms, it just made sense that what we were doing, why not start our own company. So we did.

Covid gave us time. The housing market slowed down during Covid. So that gave us the opportunity to research what we were doing, and how we were doing it, what systems we would use, where we would have our office.

Q: What do you see coming for the local housing market?

A: Some of our challenges will be the fluctuating interest rates, low inventory. We’re fortunate that Western New York is definitely an affordable area to purchase.

Q: Will the strong sales continue?

A: I don’t see real estate slowing down a lot. Real estate continues. People get married, people get divorced, people die, people have children. As long as there is life, there will be a market for real estate.

Q: How about prices?

A: I don’t see them going down, because we were low from a national average. Interest rates, at some point, will go down, which will cause more buyers to step back into the market.