Q&A: Greenlight Networks Mark Murphy on plans to serve more WNY communities

Rochester-based Greenlight Networks' targeted rollout of its fiber optic internet service and has brought broadband service to more than 6,000 homes in Buffalo and more than 2,000 in Cheektowaga.

Within weeks, it will announce new Western New York municipalities that are next in line for service, and it plans to expand beyond New York within the year.

Most recently, it lowered the prices of its fastest internet plans and has introduced an even speedier 5-gigabit broadband internet plan.

Greenlight founder and CEO Mark Murphy said he is hoping the rest of the winter will stay mild so the company can continue with construction at a brisk pace.

Q: How do you decide where to expand next?

A: The demand is a big deal. So as people go to our website, and they sign up to get our service, that's the first place we start. We're looking at who really wants Greenlight and, and those are the places that get our attention first.

From there, density is a factor but ultimately it comes down to construction cost, methodology and who the utility is in the area.

Q: What makes for an attractive utility?

A: The first thing we look at is the condition of the poles. Some areas are in rougher shape. We know that the process is going to take longer when there's a number of safety violations on the poles and we have to replace a whole lot of utility poles.

So when we can get to a place where the utility poles are in great condition and we just have to essentially apply and attach- that allows us to deploy faster. It's more cost effective.

Those types of areas are really great for us because we can get broadband to the customers faster.

Q: Internet companies are known for raising prices. You just lowered them.

A: In our nearly 12 years of existence, we've never had a price increase. We've held our our base price at $50 and we've continued to provide more bandwidth. Because we've got an all-fiber network, we can scale and accommodate those speeds easier than the legacy carriers out there.