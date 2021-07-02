Fantasy Island's fans have all eyes on Gene Staples, scrutinizing everything the new owner does at the Grand Island amusement park, which was gutted by its previous owner.

Staples hopes to tap into that passionate and sometimes critical following for guidance as he and his team remake the park that has been a treasured part of Western New York for decades.

A veteran of the U.S. Navy, the Chicagoan has worked in the telecom industry for years, most recently as a consultant with his family's real estate investment firm, E.A. Staples & Associates.

A lifelong fan of amusement parks, Staples bought Indiana Beach last spring, a nearly century old amusement park in Indiana. Like Fantasy Island, that park was previously owned by California-based Apex Parks Group, which closed and dismantled it.

Earlier this year, while out shopping for new rides and attractions for Indiana Beach, Staples bought New Jersey's 114-year-old Clementon Park & Splash World. Staples owns all three parks under the company IB Parks and Entertainment, where he relies on his four sons – ages 15 to 23 – as a sounding board.

It was around the time of the Clementon Park purchase that Store Capital, owner of the land underneath Fantasy Island, approached him about taking on the park.

"We weren't really looking for a third park, but I flew up, fell in love with the area, the island, the unbelievable location," Staples said. "Hearing stories and the love for the park, it's really something special."

Now, Staples is readying the water park to open in mid-July, and will open the park in phases under a new, yet-to-be-revealed name.

Q: How did you get interested in amusement parks?

A: I've always loved them. I always loved taking the family on trips to amusement parks. I grew up going to amusement parks.

When Indiana Beach was closing in February of last year, the same time Fantasy Island was closing, my son Alex brought it to my attention. I decided to reach out and see if there was something we could do to save the park and make the acquisition.

Q: Do you think there's pent-up demand from people wanting to get outside?

A: Our Indiana Park is doing absolutely fantastic this year. We couldn't be happier. We had a tremendous year last year, even with Covid. And then a lot of those guests that didn't come last year are really returning this year.

New Fantasy Island owner plans 'classic, vintage' theme park The Grand Island amusement park will soon have a new name, new attractions and, by next month, an open waterpark, says new owner Gene Staples.

In Indiana, we did extensive rehabilitation to the park and the park's infrastructure. We really spent a lot of money on cleaning up the park and it has paid off exponentially. So, we're having a fantastic year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

We're expecting New Jersey to have a pretty good year as people learn the park is back open.

Q: What condition was the park in? You've said there was extensive damage from vandalism.

A: It's really sad to see because a lot of it was unnecessary vandalism and destruction.

The park, infrastructurewise, is in pretty good condition. It's just a lot of stuff that, if vandals had not done what they did, would have made our lives a lot easier and allowed us to invest more money in what the fans of the park want, versus cleaning up the mess left behind.

It's unfortunate but, nevertheless, we're pushing forward. We knew the hurdles.

Q: You're not trying to be Darien Lake.

A: We look at the Six Flags and the Cedar Fairs of the world and, you know, they help complement us. My family and I love going to those parks, and we think that people like a variety of experiences. It's a very close-knit industry and we look at all the other parks as our friends.

But we're trying to be a medium-sized operator of medium-sized parks that are truly family friendly.

Q: What is it you like about the old-fashioned Allan Herschell and Hampton kiddie rides?

A: We feel they are amazing, timeless. They're attractive to kids and their families but also, from a maintenance standpoint, they're built incredibly well.

They're built to be repaired – not disposable like a lot of things are in this day and age. Their lifespan, for the most part, is indefinite. As long as they're cared for, they can be restored like a classic car.

For the advanced family with teenagers or tweens, they're looking for something a little more thrilling than that. And we hope to provide it so a family with kids from three or four years old all the way up can go here together, and everyone gets a little something.

Q: I think people were relieved to see that an amusement park fan was coming in and not a hedge fund.

A: This is not a short-term project for us. We're putting our own real money and investing into Grand Island. I get that it's a huge part of the history of Grand Island, and that's what we're looking to preserve and take forward for years to come.

This summer when the water park opens – we didn't have a lot of time to do everything we would want to do. So, you know, we hope people understand that our main goal is to get things open, and then listen to the feedback that our team hears and sees online, and take those comments – good or bad – and apply them to the 2021 season, where we have an entire winter to do renovations and revamp the park into what we think it should be.

I think that's the biggest part of our formula: We do watch the videos on YouTube and read the comments on social media. That is where you get the benefit of being a family-run park by someone who comes from outside the industry but has been a well-versed attendee for years.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.