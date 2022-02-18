Q&A: Douglas Jemal on his goal for downtown Buffalo as he takes on the Mohawk Ramp

When Douglas Jemal received a phone call from Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown, notifying him that he had won the bidding to be developer of the Mohawk Ramp, it was like another piece of a puzzle falling into place.
The Washington, D.C., developer is building in downtown Buffalo, with a vision of creating more density and a critical mass of activity needed to transform downtown.
His company already owns the adjacent Simon Electric properties, and the nearby Hyatt Regency Buffalo hotel, along with three other properties on Main Street. It owns Seneca One tower, the Statler, the Police Apartments, and the former Mahoney State Office Building, which he plans to convert to a boutique hotel. And he's building a nine-story apartment-and-parking structure on a highway-loop parking lot.
With the backing of a six-member selection committee for the Mohawk bid - half of them from outside City Hall - Jemal can now pursue his $100 million plan of adding 600 apartments to the parking ramp and Simon buildings, plus 800 parking spots, retail space and restaurants.
What is your goal for downtown?
We’re doing very well at the police station. We’re doing very well at Seneca One with our residential. We’ll get past Covid in the near future.
What's the significance of the Mohawk Ramp?
We're adding two more decks of parking to it to accommodate the parking we feel we're going to need when we develop the Simon properties.
It serves a very important function, because now you're not using the Simon properties as parking.
How does that help you?
You’re activating it. And you’re walking from Ellicott Street around the neighborhood. And what we own on Main Street is extremely important. There will be retail, restaurants and bars, and they’ll be parking at the Mohawk Ramp.
What's next?
We already closed on the Simon property. We were waiting to see what would happen with the Mohawk Ramp. We have to put our financing package together and get started. We have to buy the ramp from the city. It’s a process the city has to go through.
How long will it take?
We will get started on a master plan of doing it, in phases obviously. It's probably a five-year plan.
You were a big supporter of the mayor in last year’s election. Did you feel that was a factor?
It was not the mayor’s decision. It was a broad decision. There was a committee that weighed in on it, and they unanimously went with my plan because my plan was the best for the betterment of the city. It added more residential, with no city money, and it’s a hefty chunk of dollars that went to the city when the rest of the plans weren’t paying anything for it. We won fair and square. I didn’t ask for anything.