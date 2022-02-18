Q&A: Douglas Jemal on his goal for downtown Buffalo as he takes on the Mohawk Ramp

What's the significance of the Mohawk Ramp?

We're adding two more decks of parking to it to accommodate the parking we feel we're going to need when we develop the Simon properties.

It serves a very important function, because now you're not using the Simon properties as parking.

How does that help you?

You’re activating it. And you’re walking from Ellicott Street around the neighborhood. And what we own on Main Street is extremely important. There will be retail, restaurants and bars, and they’ll be parking at the Mohawk Ramp.

What's next?

We already closed on the Simon property. We were waiting to see what would happen with the Mohawk Ramp. We have to put our financing package together and get started. We have to buy the ramp from the city. It’s a process the city has to go through.

How long will it take?

We will get started on a master plan of doing it, in phases obviously. It's probably a five-year plan.