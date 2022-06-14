PVS Chemicals buys smaller Buffalo-based competitor

A Detroit-based chemicals distributor with an operation in Buffalo has acquired a smaller local competitor.

Neither company nor Buffalo-based investment bank Paramax would disclose the price that PVS Chemicals paid to buy Chemical Distributors. The deal closed on April 29 but was not publicly disclosed until Friday, when Paramax – which advised Chemical Distributors – announced it.

PVS paid $2.69 million on May 17 to acquire Chemical Distributors' physical property and operations, located at 18, 20, 22 and 29 Stetson St., 467 Howard St., and 46 Metcalfe St. CDI added a 12,000-square-foot warehouse in 2019.

The deal brings together two third-generation family-owned companies that operate in similar markets and industries, while strengthening the larger company's geographic sales network. PVS has distribution facilities in the Detroit, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and Toronto areas, so adding CDI's Buffalo operation fills a gap in its geographic network.

"We kind of have Lake Erie surrounded, and we're a very traditional chemical distributor," said Tim Nicholson, co-owner and chief operating officer of PVS. "CDI is a natural fit to that."

The deal expands the opportunities for the 38 employees of CDI's facility, who will now handle a broader menu of products. "It’s going to expand our capabilities, with their expanded lines. It gives us more strength in numbers," said Mark T. Russell, the former owner and CEO of CDI, who will continue as president of the renamed company, PVS-CDI Chemicals. "And it’s going to benefit them as they now have a distribution center in Buffalo."

PVS employs 50 workers locally at 55 Lee St., where the company manufactures ultra high pure sulfuric acid for the semiconductor industry and other customers. PVS has operated at the site since 1981, when it acquired a sulfuric acid plant from Allied Chemical.

The two Buffalo operations are separate within the PVS family, which covers both production and distribution.

"Our customers shouldn’t see any dramatic changes. It should be fairly seamless," Nicholson said.

Founded in 1945 and owned by the Nicholson family, PVS makes and sells chemical products for the electronics, steel, agricultural, metal finishing, water treatment and food processing industries worldwide. The company employs 1,300 at 14 manufacturing plants and several distribution centers in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia.

CDI makes and sells general industrial chemicals and equipment, with a specialty in the food and beverage, water treatment and metal finishing industries. It also maintains an internal laboratory and blending operation to develop and mix customized chemical combinations.

The Buffalo company will be part of the PVS Nolwood Chemical subsidiary. That division brings in bulk chemicals from various manufacturers, breaks them down into smaller containers, and then delivers those to its customers.

CDI does "exactly the same type of work," and has been a PVS customer for at least 20 years, Nicholson said.

