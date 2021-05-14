PUSH Buffalo's West Side housing project set to start after financing completed

After more than three years of planning – and months of discussions with neighborhood residents and city planners – PUSH Buffalo is ready to start construction later this year on a multifamily housing project that will bring another 49 units of affordable rental units to Buffalo's West Side.

The nonprofit group has secured all the necessary funding for its $19 million West Side Homes project, after the state said it would provide $4.7 million towards the effort. That award was one of two grants announced for Western New York as part of a $98 million allocation to support affordable housing developments statewide.

The project involves the rehabilitation of two homes and construction of 12 buildings, consisting of two- to four-family homes and several multifamily buildings with eight one-bedroom, 17 two-bedroom, 18 three-bedroom and six four-bedroom units. It's the ninth – and largest – project by PUSH and its housing development affiliate, the Buffalo Neighborhood Stabilization Co.

The buildings will be located on 11 sites in all, including 225 W. Delavan Ave. and 625 West Ave. Other sites include 146-148 Rhode Island St., 297, 301, 338 and 340 Parkdale Ave., 172 Hampshire St., 422 14th St., 176-178 Congress St., and 217, 223 and 412 Massachusetts Ave.