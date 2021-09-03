PUSH Buffalo cited by National Labor Relations Board for violating employees' rights

But members of the organizing team knew what had happened in prior years when funding fell short, the ruling explained. Johnson asked if the team could be present when the budget was given to the board, but was told no. So she drafted an email that Cejka sent to the board on Aug. 6, and copied Ghirmatzion and the two deputy directors, Amchan said in his ruling.

The note asked for a chance to view the budget in advance of the board, and to attend the board meeting. It was signed by six organizers. Cejka was lectured soon after by one of the deputy directors, while Ghirmatzion fired off an email to the entire team, calling the email "troubling," according to Amchan's decision.

At a meeting with the team the next day, Ghirmatzion called the email "disrespectful" and suggested some of them "don't want to be here." She warned that "we will double back" and "we will be making some very different changes."

"There's clearly no trust here. We can't move forward if we don't trust each other," Ghirmatzion said, according to Amchan. "And it's a mutual thing."

Later that day, Cejka lost access to the Salesforce platform she needed to do her job, at Ghirmatzon's direction, according to Amchan.

Cejka submitted her resignation five days later. Johnson was fired Aug. 27.