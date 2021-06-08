Public art mural coming to 201 Ellicott project

A large-scale mural is coming to a new affordable housing project in downtown Buffalo as part of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery's public art initiative.

Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. and the Albright-Knox Art Gallery are teaming up for the bright and colorful public artwork on the north facade of the residential complex at 201 Ellicott St. The complex features 201 one- and two-bedroom apartments in a multistory building, adjacent to the new Braymiller Market on a former city-owned parking lot.

“We couldn’t be more excited about delivering another unique canvas for public art in the City of Buffalo," said Paul Ciminelli, the developer's president and CEO. "Public art projects bring excitement and energy to the street level and strengthen the fabric we are all working so hard to build upon.”

The mural will be painted by 41-year-old Romanian artist Josef Kristofoletti, who is known for public art centered around nature, technology, space and architecture. Kristofoletti, who was born in Transylvania in Romania but is now based in Texas, has traveled throughout North America to engage local communities in public art. His work has appeared in various publications, and he is now completing a mural in Nashville.