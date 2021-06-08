 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public art mural coming to 201 Ellicott project
0 comments
top story

Public art mural coming to 201 Ellicott project

Support this work for $1 a month
Braymiller market and Apartments at 201 Ellicott Street

The Braymiller Market and apartment site at 201 Ellicott St.

 John Hickey

A large-scale mural is coming to a new affordable housing project in downtown Buffalo as part of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery's public art initiative.

Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. and the Albright-Knox Art Gallery are teaming up for the bright and colorful public artwork on the north facade of the residential complex at 201 Ellicott St. The complex features 201 one- and two-bedroom apartments in a multistory building, adjacent to the new Braymiller Market on a former city-owned parking lot.

“We couldn’t be more excited about delivering another unique canvas for public art in the City of Buffalo," said Paul Ciminelli, the developer's president and CEO. "Public art projects bring excitement and energy to the street level and strengthen the fabric we are all working so hard to build upon.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Unique, colorful murals are popping up around Western New York. Take a look at some of them through the camera lens of The Buffalo News' photographers.

The mural will be painted by 41-year-old Romanian artist Josef Kristofoletti, who is known for public art centered around nature, technology, space and architecture. Kristofoletti, who was born in Transylvania in Romania but is now based in Texas, has traveled throughout North America to engage local communities in public art. His work has appeared in various publications, and he is now completing a mural in Nashville.

The mural is the latest installment in a growing public gallery of work, led by the museum through an eight-year-old partnership with Erie County and the City of Buffalo. The painting is expected to begin June 8, and finish within 18 days.

“Each year brings with it a full slate of new projects, and this year is no different,” said Aaron Ott, curator of public art at the Albright-Knox. “We are thrilled to be working with an artist of Josef’s caliber, and can’t wait to see his design completed.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 7

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News