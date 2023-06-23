A manufacturing plant in Hamburg – a former Walmart that was converted a decade ago with the assistance of tax breaks – is closing at the end of the year, according to a notice filed with the state Labor Department.

Protective Industrial Products is closing the plant at 4255 McKinley Parkway for economic reasons, with 58 employees expected to lose their jobs between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31, the notice states.

The notice provided no further details, and Protective Industrial Products did not immediately respond to a call and an email seeking comment.

Protective Industrial Products, headquartered near Albany, makes personal protective equipment, including hand protection, above-the-neck protection, workwear and footwear. The company on its website lists 11 manufacturing facilities worldwide, including the "protective sleeves knitting facility" in Hamburg.

WNY history

Most locals may know the Hamburg plant as Worldwide Protective Products, which was acquired in May 2019 by Protective Industrial Products.

Worldwide Protective Products was founded in 2004 and was once headquartered in Hamburg, with additional production facilities in North Carolina and Massachusetts.

The company offered cut-resistant knit gloves, sleeves, garments, headwear products and steel mesh protective equipment, commonly used in the automotive, aerospace, construction, steel, metal fabrication and glass handling industries.

At the time of the acquisition four years ago, Protective Industrial Products' then-CEO Joe Milot called the deal "a natural fit."

"There are synergies in manufacturing capabilities, yarn technologies and experience," Milot said. "Together, we will be a leading provider of American-made knit work gloves and protective sleeves. We look forward to building upon the functional expertise established at Worldwide's three locations in Wilkesboro, N.C.; Buffalo, N.Y. and North Attleboro, Mass."

Wilkesboro is still listed on the company's website as a manufacturing site. There is no mention of a North Attleboro location.

Coming to Hamburg

Before expanding to Hamburg in 2013, Worldwide Protective Products had 35 employees in a leased 30,000-square-foot building on North Benzing Road in Orchard Park.

In buying the old Walmart building on McKinley Parkway in Hamburg for $2 million, Worldwide Protective Products outbid former Buffalo Sabres player Patrick Kaleta, several of his family members and his foundation for the 130,000-square-foot building. The Kaleta group bid $1.3 million for the building, which it planned to convert into a center for underserved youth.

Kaleta's group claimed the town improperly changed the zoning code, which allowed Worldwide Protective Products to locate to the old Walmart. Matt Stucke, an owner of Worldwide Protective Products, called those claims "outrageous" in a May 2013 article in The Buffalo News.

Kaleta ended up filing a legal challenge over the zoning change, but that case was dismissed in fall 2013 by a state Supreme Court justice.

For its project, the Hamburg Industrial Development Agency granted Worldwide Protective Products mortgage and sales tax exemptions, and a 10-year property tax abatement under its guidelines for adaptive reuse projects.