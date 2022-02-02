Prospectus: After a 'gray tsunami,' manufacturers have acute need for new workers

Many employers have bumped up their pay and benefits, to keep pace with other industries competing for the same talent. But that approach has its limits, Ahrens said.

"You have to keep your cost of goods sold as low as possible to remain competitive and keep margins, so you can live and fight another day," he said.

Manufacturers are hiring newcomers from places like the Northland Workforce Training Center, but those programs generate only so many graduates each year. Other companies are turning to apprenticeship programs to develop their own talent.

Ahrens said manufacturers have to persuade young people that they have stable, good-paying careers to offer.

Part of that is dispelling the notion of manufacturing plants and machine shops are dingy, dark places to work, and prone to layoffs or shutdowns, he said.

Ahrens said finds the worksites he visits are clean and well-lit: "As I like to say, it's not a bad way to spend eight hours."

But image is clearly an obstacle manufacturers need to overcome.