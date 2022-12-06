Proposed Schiller Park apartment project for homeless gets bigger

What was a 14-unit apartment project in East Buffalo just a week ago has grown by nearly 50%, after the religious-based nonprofit developer found a way to squeeze more units into a pair of new buildings.

Thankful Community Development Corp. is still planning to renovate a 2,200-square-foot duplex in the Schiller Park neighborhood while constructing two buildings on either side. But instead of six apartments in each of those new structures – five one-bedroom and one two-bedroom apartments – it's now going to put in nine apartments in each, with eight studios and a single one-bedroom unit.

That's 20 "rather small" apartments in all – 18 new, and two renovated, with 13,400 square feet of space in all, according to architect Robert Shepard of Stieglitz Snyder Architecture, now LaBella.

The cost of the proposed Thankful Gardens Apartments project – located at 169-187 Sumner Place, near Walden Avenue and Doat Street – has also increased, from $2 million initially to $2.5 million, while the project will now also need a zoning variance in addition to site plan approval and a building permit. But the timeframe for completion by Creative Structures Services remains 12 months.

The project – which received an initial environmental determination from the Buffalo Planning Board on Monday – is aimed at those who are homeless and those recovering from substance abuse, whether alcohol or drugs. BestSelf Behavioral Health will provide support services to tenants.

The board also reluctantly backed a rezoning of 1166 Abbott Road in South Buffalo to "strip retail," to allow Walton Bros. to expand its family owned business on the ground floor by obtaining a car dealer's license from the state. The property has four rear parking spaces, but the business will be mostly online, with no onsite vehicle storage. Instead, vehicles will be stored in a separate warehouse and only brought to the building for test drives or pickup.

The panel also supported a rezoning of the former Bocce property at 618, 622 and 624 Clinton St., for Mario Alaimo's Cobblestone Restoration and Development to buy and relocate from its current office on North Street.