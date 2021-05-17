Proposed Outer Harbor amphitheater advances

Plans for a new amphitheater and events center at the Outer Harbor took a step forward Monday night, as the city Planning Board backed the proposal.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. wants to convert the long-vacant Terminal B building at Buffalo's Outer Harbor into a new outdoor events center, along with new pedestrian and bicycle paths and open space alongside it, on nine acres of land.

That is the latest element of the state agency's multi-year effort to transform hundreds of acres of waterfront land and open it up to the public.

That is the latest element of the state agency's multi-year effort to transform hundreds of acres of waterfront land and open it up to the public.

Officials have been working to develop ideas for the Outer Harbor since the summer of 2018, and ECHDC already completed an environmental review document for its entire Outer Harbor project plan, followed by adoption of a general project plan in November 2020 and again in February 2021. But this $21.5 million adaptive-reuse project is the first phase of development submitted for city review under that document, after creation of a nearby bicycle park closer to the road in 2019.

"This is the continuation of our renovation and restoration of the Outer Harbor," said Mark Wendel, senior director of design for ECHDC. "It’s the next phase and extension of what we’ve developed."