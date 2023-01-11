Proposed Maple Road apartment project faces resistance from neighbors in Amherst

A proposal by developer Paul Bliss to put up two large four-story apartment buildings on Maple Road in Amherst is stirring up controversy among neighbors of the planned project, who say it's too big and not consistent with the adjacent community of mostly single-family homes, even though it's directly next to a pediatric urgent-care clinic.

"It is just too big for Maple Road," said David Saia, who lives at Hamlin Square. "It feels like you are trying to shoehorn an elephant into a suitcase."

Bliss wants to bring 113 upscale apartments and townhomes to the eastern part of town, filling up 5.1 acres of land close to the northwest corner of Maple and Ayer roads, just east of Youngs Road. He already owns two of the three properties he would use, and has the third under contract.

The $25 million project would consist of two four-story buildings, one parallel to Maple and the other perpendicular, with 102 apartments in total and 7,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor of the perpendicular building. He also would put up a pair of two-story townhome buildings – one with six units and one with five – along with attached garages.

"We believe there is a very strong demand for housing at this particular location, given that we’re so close to the Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital," said Bliss' attorney, Sean Hopkins.

He expects strong demand among health care workers. "Having a nice new apartment that they can lease in close proximity to the hospital will really work out particularly well," Hopkins said.

The land is zoned as residential district and office building, which would allow construction of a five-story building without zoning changes or special permission. But the entire first floor of both primary buildings would have to be office space, totaling 22,000 square feet, with significantly more parking required. And there's far more demand for apartments than offices, Hopkins noted.

So instead, Bliss is asking the Town of Amherst to reclassify the properties at 1720, 1740 and 1760 Maple as "deep corridor" to facilitate the project as planned. The Town Board voted last summer to amend Amherst's Bicentennial Comprehensive Plan accordingly, and issued a "negative declaration" of environmental impact for the request. The town Planning Board also recommended approval last year, which angered local residents.

"We as voters are wondering why we even have a master plan if the town board can make exceptions anytime it wants," Saia said. "If there are no other locations and the project can only be built if the zoning is changed, and if the Town Board has to pass an amendment to accommodate it, then the project shouldn’t be built."

The Town Board will vote on the request on Jan. 17, and Bliss is hoping for approval. But residents like Saia – and at least one county legislator and one state assemblywoman – spoke out in opposition late last month at a public hearing before the Town Board, submitting two petitions with a total of 184 signatures.

"The project is adjacent to residential homes, and this Bliss project is not in conformity with the law," said Robert Divita of Maple Road, who lives across the street, and whose petition had 79 signatures. "If the Town Board approves the rezoning, it would be setting a dangerous precedent for future development of properties in this area."

"Almost no one I spoke with was in favor of this project," added Saia, whose petition was signed by 105 people. "Virtually all of my neighbors are angry and frustrated about this project and the way the town has moved heaven and earth to accommodate the developer."

Divita and Saia cited the impacts from added traffic on Maple, as well as noise, light, fumes, "unsightly structures," and intrusive views into backyards from the apartment buildings.

"I can’t go to my mailbox without waiting for the light to become red to go and get my mail," Divita said. "The road is like an Indianapolis Speedway."