Proposed designated-developer agreement for Fruit Belt faces criticism

St. John Fruit Belt CDC previously developed more than 70 units of low- and moderate-income housing in the neighborhood, and is partnering with Brooklyn developer BFC Partners on a $20 million renovation and $140 million redevelopment of McCarley Gardens apartments at 818 Michigan.

It's all part of an urban development and church ministry model that Chapman has dubbed the Buffalo Black Billion.

But the newest venture is coming up against resistance from the community it's intended to benefit – in large part because of a lack of trust in Chapman. Despite his development initiatives, neighborhood advocates say Chapman has failed to consult with the Fruit Belt community and doesn't consider residents' interests – not just on this project but also in the past.

Even when Common Council Member Rasheed Wyatt asked Norwood if the community has been involved, he hesitated and responded, "Yes, to a certain extent."

"Rev. Chapman has caused undue stress and anxiety on the community with his bullying techniques in the name of development," Veronica Hemphill-Nichols, founder and head of the Fruit Belt/McCarley Gardens Housing Task Force, wrote in an email to the Common Council. "Therefore it's imperative you give an ear to the residents."