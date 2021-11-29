Proposed designated-developer agreement for Fruit Belt faces criticism

For the third time in seven years, one of Buffalo's most active African American churches wants to bring a new fresh-food market to the middle of the Fruit Belt to address a perceived "food desert" in the community, while also providing jobs and training for youth.
And for the third time, at least some of the historic neighborhood's residents and leaders want no part of it.
St. John Baptist Church and its St. John Fruit Belt Community Development Corp., led by Pastor Michael Chapman, are hoping to construct a two-story mixed-use building on High Street between Mulberry and Locust streets, about two blocks from the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.
The 2,000-square-foot building would include a retail market on the first floor, with two affordable-rate apartments upstairs – a one-bedroom unit and a two-bedroom unit – aimed at households earning 80% or less of the area median income. The project would also include 10 parking spaces and an outdoor market.
That's about half the size – or even less – than the two prior iterations of what was dubbed the Sweet Pea Market project in 2014 and 2016.
The "community-focused" High Street food market – which would be leased to an operator – would offer fresh fruits, vegetables, grocery items and prepared foods.
It would serve the surrounding neighborhood as well as the nearby Medical Campus, and would partner with other local organizations to provide onsite and off-site health and nutritional education programs, said Michael Norwood, a consultant and spokesman for the church.
Besides providing construction jobs during the building process, the facility would also house the Garden-to-Table Intergenerational Program, designed to teach youth about food production, healthy living and environmental sustainability.
Ultimately, Norwood said, the church hopes to mentor and train them for employment in the near future and eventually to have their own businesses, through a workforce development component that teaches about management, real estate, budgeting and bookkeeping, and human resources.
St. John has previously engaged in such business initiatives, helping members start and run a limousine service, a security company and a bingo operation, he said.
Chapman and St. John have asked the city to approve a one-year "designated developer agreement" for the church's nonprofit affiliate to buy and redevelop city-owned properties at 226, 232, 236 and 238 High St.
The organization has agreed to pay $162,000 for the four properties, plus taxes and fees, and will fund 75% of the $800,000 to $1 million project with loans from KeyBank and another 25% through WECGOD II Inc.
This isn't the first redevelopment effort by St. John, which is located at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Goodell Street. It also has a nearby campus that includes Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, St. John Towers and the Rev. Dr. B.W. Smith Family Life Center.
St. John Fruit Belt CDC previously developed more than 70 units of low- and moderate-income housing in the neighborhood, and is partnering with Brooklyn developer BFC Partners on a $20 million renovation and $140 million redevelopment of McCarley Gardens apartments at 818 Michigan.
It's all part of an urban development and church ministry model that Chapman has dubbed the Buffalo Black Billion.
But the newest venture is coming up against resistance from the community it's intended to benefit – in large part because of a lack of trust in Chapman. Despite his development initiatives, neighborhood advocates say Chapman has failed to consult with the Fruit Belt community and doesn't consider residents' interests – not just on this project but also in the past.
Even when Common Council Member Rasheed Wyatt asked Norwood if the community has been involved, he hesitated and responded, "Yes, to a certain extent."
"Rev. Chapman has caused undue stress and anxiety on the community with his bullying techniques in the name of development," Veronica Hemphill-Nichols, founder and head of the Fruit Belt/McCarley Gardens Housing Task Force, wrote in an email to the Common Council. "Therefore it's imperative you give an ear to the residents."
Critics of Chapman cite negative experience with St. John projects in the past, including townhouses that have not been maintained or are in disrepair. There was also anger over the potential sale of McCarley Gardens to University at Buffalo a decade ago, which never came to fruition but alarmed residents and neighbors.
And St. John had owned a building at 111 Maple St. that was used by Hospice Buffalo to serve the community for 12 years, including to operate a long-term residence program and then a short-term inpatient unit for those with acute illness.
But after it closed, St. John sold the building in 2019 for $1.5 million, and it will now be the site of the new Respite & Recovery Center – a crisis mental health facility to be operated by Recovery Options Made Easy of Olean.
The effort to create a new market began with a $1.7 million project at High and Maple streets seven years ago, but that failed because neighbors and preservationists opposed the demolition of a 5,400-square-foot brick building dating to 1865.
Then Chapman turned his attention to the current site, but proposed a four-story building with three floors of market-rate and upscale apartments that critics said the community could not afford, and did not want.
A public hearing was held Tuesday before the Common Council's Community Development Committee, but the project was tabled for further review.