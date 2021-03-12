Project dispute leads Fashion Outlets to seek eviction of food hall developer

Meanwhile, a group of at least five subcontractors hired by DJP are waiting for some kind of settlement. Some have filed liens against the property because they haven't been paid for their work.

Those companies, mostly from Niagara Falls, say they are collectively owed hundreds of thousands of dollars, although Macerich seems interested in offering them some cash.

"The mall’s being gracious enough to help us out, but it’s still talks. We still haven’t seen any money, and it’s not going to be everything that we’re owed," said Peter Murray, owner of a Niagara Falls heating and cooling company called Swimmin' With the Fishes.

"What we've done is try to do everything possible to bring everybody together to get this project completed," said Sean J. MacKenzie, Macerich's attorney. "The last thing Macerich wants is to see local subcontractors get caught in the crossfire here, because frankly that's the same position Macerich finds itself in. We're in the crossfire of a dispute between two parties that can't see eye to eye."

State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo ruled Feb. 23 that Macerich's eviction effort can proceed, and he took that matter over from the town court.

Action could come as soon as April 7, the next scheduled court date.