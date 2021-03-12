Project dispute leads Fashion Outlets to seek eviction of food hall developer

The owner of Fashion Outlets mall in the Town of Niagara wants a judge to evict the developer of a $1.5 million food hall from the premises.
Although the project is 85% complete, no work has been done in more than a year. In the fall of 2019, the general contractor, DJP Development of Rochester, allegedly told the developer, Mercado Development of Lewiston, that it lacked the money to continue the project.
After Mercado terminated DJP as contractor in December 2019 and took over the contracting work itself, DJP sued Mercado and the mall owner, Macerich Niagara, for breach of contract.
Macerich fired back with a countersuit against the other two entities and also filed an eviction request against Mercado in Town of Niagara Court.
Mercado's president is Daniel Vecchies, who also owns two local Flip Burger restaurants. In a court affidavit, Vecchies said the mall owes his company $525,000 for work from October 2019 to March 2020.
Kristy Mazurek, who plans to own and operate the food hall, said she wants to see a settlement soon.
"I just want to bring the people of Western New York a first-of-its-kind restaurant and entertainment complex filled with wonderful food and wonderful times," she said.
Joseph G. Makowski, attorney for Mercado Development and an associated company, Mercado Place, said Mazurek is not a party to the lawsuits.
Meanwhile, a group of at least five subcontractors hired by DJP are waiting for some kind of settlement. Some have filed liens against the property because they haven't been paid for their work.
Those companies, mostly from Niagara Falls, say they are collectively owed hundreds of thousands of dollars, although Macerich seems interested in offering them some cash.
"The mall’s being gracious enough to help us out, but it’s still talks. We still haven’t seen any money, and it’s not going to be everything that we’re owed," said Peter Murray, owner of a Niagara Falls heating and cooling company called Swimmin' With the Fishes.
"What we've done is try to do everything possible to bring everybody together to get this project completed," said Sean J. MacKenzie, Macerich's attorney. "The last thing Macerich wants is to see local subcontractors get caught in the crossfire here, because frankly that's the same position Macerich finds itself in. We're in the crossfire of a dispute between two parties that can't see eye to eye."
State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo ruled Feb. 23 that Macerich's eviction effort can proceed, and he took that matter over from the town court.
Action could come as soon as April 7, the next scheduled court date.
In his ruling, Colaiacovo said Mercado breached the terms of the lease it signed with Macerich in November 2018.
"In addition to the liens attached to the property, which is a breach of the lease, Mercado has done nothing to take any measures to cure the breach," the judge said. "Macerich has alleged, and Mercado has not denied, that Mercado has not paid any additional rent since December of 2019, and owes a total of $465,244.55 in back rent."
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's pandemic executive orders may protect Mercado from being kicked out, according to Makowski, its attorney. Among the dozens of orders was one barring evictions for nonpayment of rent.
On Feb. 12, MacKenzie, Macerich's lawyer, filed a motion saying the reason for the eviction was not the unpaid rent but the breached lease, which predates the pandemic.
The court file says that as general contractor for the work that began in January 2019, DJP agreed to pay all costs for the project, including the bills from the subcontractors, and await reimbursement from Mercado in two $750,000 phases. Mercado was to obtain the money to make those payments from Macerich, the mall owner.
According to the court file, Macerich made the first $750,000 payment to Mercado in September 2019, when the project passed 50% completion.
DJP's lawsuit contends that Mercado didn't relay the entire $750,000. Instead, the suit says, Mercado spent more than $122,000 on rent, taxes and other expenses.
Since September 2019, DJP and the subcontractors spent nearly $700,000 more on the project, with no more money coming from Mercado, according to the lawsuit.
By December 2019, Mercado had fired DJP, and DJP had filed a lien against the project for $670,840 Mercado allegedly owed it. Some of that money was eventually to be relayed to the subcontractors.
The ultimate penalty sought in the lien was foreclosure on the food hall, and to forestall that, Macerich filed a bond Dec. 27, 2019, to cover the amounts of the DJP lien as well as an $89,000 lien filed by one of the unpaid subcontractors, Camtech Plumbing & Mechanical. The bond means that if DJP wins the lawsuit, its best possible reward will be money, not the mall real estate.
The mall announced the plan for the 15,000-square-foot food hall in 2017. At first called Hip City, it's ticketed for a Military Road building that once housed Red Lobster and Honey's Pizza, separate from the main mall.