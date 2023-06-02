Buffalo State, BPS middle schools cap yearlong reading with famous author visit

For 400 Buffalo Public Schools middle school students, the big event of this school year came at the end, and they worked toward it all year: a visit to a college campus, a pizza lunch and meeting a famous Black author who writes for kids like them.

Buffalo middle school teachers and librarians unveiled the project in the fall by telling students they already had reserved seats at a sold-out event in May 2023, a visit to Buffalo State University by writer Jason Reynolds, the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature and winner of a Newbery Medal, an NAACP Image Award and several Coretta Scott King honors.

Reynolds’ name and awards didn’t mean much to students at first, said Angelica Tennant, librarian at Martin Luther King Jr. Multicultural Institute. Then, they started reading his books.

“We read parts of his book ‘Long Way Down’ each week and discussed it,” Tennant said. “It has mature themes – gun violence, death and grief – and it’s in verse, but easy to read. Many of my students have experienced these things in their daily lives. They could relate, and some shared that they had lost someone, too.”

The collaboration between Buffalo State and the BPS schools – whose students are 80% Black, brown and Asian – focused on how representation in children’s literature improves reading outcomes for diverse students. It came out of Buffalo State’s Professional Development Consortium, a group of 60-plus certification programs including early childhood, childhood, secondary and special education, and P-12 programs such as art and music.

The consortium engages with city schools and provides resources for current and future teachers through the year, with an annual conference in September. At last year’s event, the university’s teacher education team announced Reynolds’ booking and launched the project. The consortium provided mini grants to schools to buy sets of books and prepare students in grades 5-8 for their visit to campus.

Tennant said research shows reading about characters who look like them increases students’ interest in books – but according to the Cooperative Children's Book Center, only 9% of children's books published in 2021 were by Black authors. Tennant said her students “saw themselves” in Reynolds’ books, and when the big day came, they were excited to see “the guy we read about.”

Wearing long dreadlocks and a backward ball cap, Reynolds bounded onstage at the Campbell Student Union and announced, “This ain’t school, so it ain’t gonna be like school.”

He opened his story with, “I was a ramen noodle baby. Any of y’all like ramen noodles?”

He peppered his presentation with not only ramen, but Kool-Aid, “government cheese,” peanut butter and ice cream trucks, but also “a new disease running rampant, HIV/AIDS,” drugs and “family members in the game and using,” the 1985 debut of Air Jordans and a new genre of music, rap, “the most powerful music in the world.”

Reynolds said he never read a book until college because he couldn’t relate to those assigned in school.

“The teachers would say, ‘We know you’re coming from all that, but we need you to read this book about a man on a boat with a whale,’ ” he said. “I never seen no boat or no whale! I was confused that, ‘Every time you give me a story to read it’s got no relationship to my life.’ ”

So he didn’t read books – but he did read the liner notes in his older brother’s cassette tapes of hip-hop originals Queen Latifah, Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls, and realized “Man, these people are writing poetry!”

At age 9 1/2, he started writing his own poems and, asked what he wanted to be when he grew up, would say, “Queen Latifah.”

He said he made it to college without reading a book, failed English 101 and showed his poems to teachers with zero interest. Luckily, another college teacher at the University of Maryland told him why he should read – “Reading is the gym for your brain” – and handed him “Black Boy” by Richard Wright.

“I ended up reading it cover to cover, and then I read everything else they wanted me to read, and it turned out to be pretty good,” he said.

Reynolds went on to publish several poetry collections, a first novel in 2014 and 20 other books. At the end of his presentation, Buffalo middle school students’ questions included:

“How do you make your work stand out?” (“By being the only version of me.”)

“How is anti-racism important in your books?” (“I’m not thinking about anti-racism, but about how can the book serve to show Black and brown people’s humanity.”)

And, of course, “What’s your favorite ramen flavor?” When Reynolds answered “chicken,” a chorus of students shouted, “Word!”

