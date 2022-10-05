 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Professional Plastics to open new distribution facility in Angola

Professional Plastics

Professional Plastics' Angola distribution center at 1701 Eden Evans Center Road.

A high-performance plastics company that makes plastic sheets, rods, tube, film and fabricated parts is growing its footprint in Western New York. 

Professional Plastics announced Tuesday it is opening a 42,000-square-foot distribution hub in Angola at 1701 Eden Evans Center Road in a building that formerly housed Lads Pet Supplies.

The company anticipates steady growth in many of the markets it serves, prompting the new facility, which will double the company's presence in Western New York. 

"We are strengthening our operations to meet the demands of our customers, particularly in the rapidly growing semiconductor industry where substantial increases are expected for years to come," Professional Plastics' North American President Mark Casey said. 

The facility is located a mile from Interstate 90 and has six dock doors. 

"The Angola location allows us to centralize our New York distribution activities in a single, larger facility with the proximity and capabilities to serve as a hub for the entire Northeastern United States," Casey said. 

Professional Plastics' East Coast headquarters and manufacturing facility is on Mid County Drive in Orchard Park, across from Bryant & Stratton College.

The California-based company established operations in Buffalo in 2002 with three employees. Now, Professional Plastics has more than 90 local employees between the two locations with plans to double that number in the next three years. 

Professional Plastics is renovating the building’s office space and will relocate some commercial functions in early 2023.

