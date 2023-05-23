An Erie County medical management company will pay $550,000 in penalties and offer affected consumers free credit monitoring services as a result of an agreement with the state Attorney General's office.

Professional Business Systems, which does business as Practicefirst Medical Management Solutions and PBS Medcode Corp., failed to make a timely software update to its networks, which made its files susceptible to a cyberattack, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Tuesday.

In November 2020, a hacker exploited the critical firewall vulnerability and gained access to Practicefirst's systems, the attorney general's office said. The hacker later deployed ransomware and pulled out files containing patients' personal information. Days later, screenshots containing personal information of 13 consumers were discovered on the dark web.

Practicefirst's investigation, James' office said, showed that 79,000 files were taken by the attacker. The files contained personal information, including dates of birth, driver's license numbers, social security numbers, diagnoses, medication information and financial information for more than 1.2 million patients of Practicefirst clients, including more than 428,000 New Yorkers.

"When a person is seeking medical care, their last concern should be the security of their personal information," James said. "Each and every company charged with maintaining and handling patient data should take their responsibility to protect personal information, particularly health records, seriously. New Yorkers can trust that when companies fail at their duty, my office will step in to hold them accountable."

Practicefirst, which did not immediately provide a comment Tuesday, has a notice at the top its website of the cybersecurity incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.