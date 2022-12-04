Product testing firm faces potential clawback of tax breaks from Amherst IDA

A global consumer products testing, inspection and certification company may have to pay back more than $175,000 in sales tax breaks for failing to maintain a specified minimum job count locally under terms of a 2017 agreement with the Amherst Industrial Development Agency – even after it was revised in 2021.

Officials with Bureau Veritas' Consumer Product Services division are blaming the shortfall of more than 60 jobs on the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the "Great Resignation," which caused the company to cut jobs at the start of the pandemic, and then come up short when it was ready to hire again.

"They are out of compliance and we are reviewing the project per our recapture policy," said Amherst IDA Executive Director David Mingoia.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

Bureau Veritas sought to plead its case – and obtain a lower job commitment – in an Oct. 21 letter to the Amherst IDA, which was reviewed by the agency's executive committee late last week.

"We have certainly gone through some major decreases in our labor over the past several years following the start of the pandemic," wrote Kelle Nuzillat, general manager of Buffalo operations for the French company, citing a furlough in 2020 and reduced onsite employment afterward "per state guidance."

"Then we faced significant issues with finding labor to work onsite in a very difficult labor market throughout 2021," she added. "And this year we continue to struggle with retaining and finding talent, despite having increased our average wages by approximately 19% since 2019."

Mingoia said no decision was made by the IDA, "as the board would like more information," and may either discuss it on Dec. 16 or in January.

Five years ago, Bureau Veritas sought help from the Amherst IDA to support an enhancement of its testing capabilities by consolidating multiple locations in the Aubudon Industrial Park to a single expanded building at 100 Northpointe Parkway. The goal was to grow operations by 20% to 30%, while attracting more work from throughout its parent company's global network, including flammability, large product and chemical testing.

As part of the project, Zaepfel Development Co. committed to spending $7 million on construction and renovations of the building, which it owned, while Bureau Veritas pledged to invest $2.14 million on equipment purchases. Those promises were kept, and Zaepfel received $1.14 million in property, sales and mortgage-recording tax breaks.

However, for its tax breaks, Bureau Veritas also agreed to retain 266 full- and part-time jobs, while creating five new jobs within two years after completion of the project. Instead, the pandemic hit, causing the firm's local job count to plunge. As of August 31, 2022, its Buffalo lab had 203 employees and nine temporary workers, according to the letter.

Amherst IDA approves $1.3 million in tax breaks for Bureau Veritas expansion The Amherst Industrial Development Agency on Friday approved $1.3 million in tax breaks for a computer product testing lab’s $9.1 million expansion project. The project will allow Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services to consolidate from three sites in the town into an expanded building at 100 Northpointe Parkway in Zaepfel Development Co.’s Northpointe Commerce Park. The company said the

The firm also employs other workers nationwide that are "paid out of our Buffalo office but some of which reside in other states," including account managers, business development staff and technical employees who work out of client sites. A few employees now also work remotely. That would bring the total up to 347, Nuzillat said, but "our employee count is a continually fluctuating number."

She also cited the division's dependency on the retail industry, "which has suffered significant losses and reductions" that affects Bureau Veritas' testing and inspections. In turn, she wrote, revenue has fallen by almost 15% from 2018 to 2022.

Nuzillat asked for "a new installment agreement," with a commitment of 202 employees – combining open positions and full-time equivalents – but as measured in early August, during the firm's peak season. The Amherst IDA typically surveys employment in January to evaluate compliance.

"We appreciate and enjoy being in Amherst and value the partnership we have received from the town," Nuzillat concluded. "We very much want to remain in Amherst, as we have been for 20 years."