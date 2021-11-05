Private employers rush to prepare for vaccine mandate

In Western New York, state data shows the percentage of fully vaccinated hospital workers went from 88% on Oct. 12 to 92% on Tuesday. When including those partially vaccinated, that percentage rises to 96%.

With those 30-day leave periods now over, the region’s hospitals reported terminating only a slim percentage of its workforce, less than 1% in most instances. But more terminations are possible, especially if those health systems begin cutting unvaccinated employees with religious exemptions, something that is the subject of court cases all over the country.

The federal vaccine mandate for private employers with 100 or more workers arrives at a busy time of year. It's the enrollment period for health care benefits, and the end of the year is looming – which can mean a seasonal shutdown at some businesses, and a surge of activity at retailers, fueled by holiday shopping.

"Unfortunately for employers, this will be a pretty rushed process, and this is not the best timing," Wright said.

The new rules also create ongoing obligations for the covered employers. They will need to verify unvaccinated workers who work on-site are getting tested weekly, and maintain records of employees' vaccination status.