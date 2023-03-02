The sale and shortage of products such as N95 masks and hand sanitizer put a spotlight on price gouging during the Covid-19 pandemic, as unscrupulous sellers increased their prices sometimes more than tenfold to take advantage of desperate customers.

Now, the New York State Attorney General's Office is tightening up price gouging laws to better protect consumers during times of emergency and make gouging easier to identify, report and prosecute.

The proposed rules, awaiting public comment, would specify that price gouging comprises an increase of 10% or more during a market disruption. A company that increases prices by more than 10% would have to show that its own costs increased accordingly, and the law details what can legally be considered a cost.

Another change addresses companies that use dynamic pricing, such as Uber and DoorDash, and would determine disruption-timed gouging based on an average of the previous week's pricing.

The law changes would also include provisions to prevent price gouging on new products and services that come into play after the market disruption has begun, such as the at-home testing kits that became vital and necessary during the Covid pandemic.