Pressure Drop Brewing is up for sale.

The business consists of a brewery at 65 Vandalia St. in the Barrel Factory in the Old First Ward and a pub at 1672 Elmwood Ave. in the Grant-Amherst neighborhood. Pressure Drop leases both locations.

The sale would include the operation, furnishings and equipment at the two locations.

The brewery was established in 2017, and the pub opened last year. The business has 16 employees across the two locations.

The ownership group consists of Karl Kolbe, Lexi Craine, James Kolbe, Matthew Miller, and Gabriel Maloney.

"There were several reasons why our ownership team collectively came to this conclusion – a decision that was not made lightly," Craine said. "No one reason outweighs the others."

Craine declined to elaborate on the reasons.

Pressure Drop has received a couple of inquiries from prospective buyers since the sale offer was announced, Craine said.

There is no timeline for completing a sale, Craine said. "We are operating business as usual until it is completed."

Pressure Drop distributes craft beer in Western New York, including Rochester and Syracuse, as well as in eastern Pennsylvania. Its Vandalia Street location has an annual brewing capacity of 3,000 barrels.

"We're confident the brand will continue to grow and thrive under new ownership, and look forward to the future of Pressure Drop," Crane said in a statement.