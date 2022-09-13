Preservation Buffalo Niagara scales back Eliza Quirk Boarding House project

The 3,500-square-foot addition at 68 Sycamore – where an old house from the same era burned down three years ago – would have had two apartments upstairs and a first-floor office for Heart of the City Neighborhoods, an affordable housing specialist that is acting as the preservation group's housing consultant and would be managing the residential units.

But the nonprofit wasn't able to get the low-income housing tax credits that it was counting on from the state, and decided not to wait until it does.

"It's very competitive and our project is small," said Executive Director Jessie Fisher. "We just didn't get the funding for the new building, and we didn't want to let the old building sit there any longer while we're waiting."

Instead, the preservation group is putting the addition on hold, and focusing on the existing building, where it will consolidate the nonprofits. Upon completion, Heart of the City and PBN will occupy the second and third floors, while the first floor will have meeting space for the agencies and community, with a classroom and workshop space in the former lower-level storefront.