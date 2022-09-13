Preservation Buffalo Niagara scales back Eliza Quirk Boarding House project

Preservation Buffalo Niagara is scaling back its $3.2 million renovation and expansion project at the former Eliza Quirk Boarding House on Sycamore Street, after experiencing difficulty in raising enough funds.
PBN's original plan, which was approved by the Preservation Board, called for combining the historic four-story brick building at 72 Sycamore with a two-story addition on the vacant lot next door at 68 Sycamore. The project would have created new offices for two nonprofits and six apartments in a longtime rooming house that was originally the home and business of a notorious 19th-century high-end prostitute.
Under that earlier plan, the 6,000-square-foot building at 72 Sycamore would have had four apartments on the upper levels, with a ground-floor commercial space that will be occupied by PBN's new Preservation Resource Center. Rents would be affordable to those earning 60% of the area median income.
The 3,500-square-foot addition at 68 Sycamore – where an old house from the same era burned down three years ago – would have had two apartments upstairs and a first-floor office for Heart of the City Neighborhoods, an affordable housing specialist that is acting as the preservation group's housing consultant and would be managing the residential units.
But the nonprofit wasn't able to get the low-income housing tax credits that it was counting on from the state, and decided not to wait until it does.
"It's very competitive and our project is small," said Executive Director Jessie Fisher. "We just didn't get the funding for the new building, and we didn't want to let the old building sit there any longer while we're waiting."
Instead, the preservation group is putting the addition on hold, and focusing on the existing building, where it will consolidate the nonprofits. Upon completion, Heart of the City and PBN will occupy the second and third floors, while the first floor will have meeting space for the agencies and community, with a classroom and workshop space in the former lower-level storefront.
The Preservation Board approved the revised project on Sept. 8. Fisher said the nonprofit agency still plans to pursue the addition at a later date, with at least six affordable apartments.
"We'll hopefully still bring it forward when the funding is there," she said.