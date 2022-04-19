 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Preservation Board votes could threaten two city reuse projects

Plans by two developers to tear down and reuse properties in downtown Buffalo for larger projects suffered minor setbacks last week, after the city Preservation Board recommended that the city deny the necessary permits for Ellicott Development Co. and Iskalo Development Corp.

The votes do not automatically kill the developers' requests or plans, since the board's actions are not binding on properties that are not local landmarks or part of historic districts. But they could influence the final decisions by city officials, potentially delaying or derailing any projects.

"We don't agree with their decision, but it's purely advisory, so at the end of the day it's the commissioner's decision, so we're waiting to hear on that," said David Chiazza, executive vice president at Iskalo.

Franklin carriage house

Ellicott had sought to remove part of a carriage house at 347 Franklin St., north of the Theatre District and the developer's 500 Pearl project.

Ellicott argued in its demolition application that the "remaining structures are in poor condition and lack any presence at the street and no longer have any of the original historic fabric or any 'profound' architectural detailing," according to a letter to the board from Ellicott Planning & Development Coordinator Jeremy P. Wassel.

347 Franklin south-west elevations

A view of the buildings at 347 Franklin St., from the south and west, with the sections identified.

There's also evidence of a series of nonhistoric renovations, he wrote, and the property is not eligible for listing on the state or federal Registers of Historic Places, so renovations would not qualify for tax credits.

But the Preservation Board recommended denial of Ellicott's request, citing the carriage house's roots in 1872 and an “ability to contribute to the broader redevelopment of the site.”

347 Franklin east elevation

A look at 347 Franklin St., from the east.

Wassel had noted that the property is located in a zoning district that would encourage "pedestrian-friendly mixed-use centers of high intensity, in strategic locations such as on the edges of downtown ... and often featuring midrise buildings." But its current use "doesn't align with the goals of the Buffalo Green Code," he added.

The property "is well-suited for higher density infill development that not only aligns with the Buffalo Green Code, but the growing market demand and potential for a higher and better use at this site," he wrote.

Ellicott Director of Development Tom Fox said the developer had only "rough concepts for the site," but added that there's "nothing to share yet on that site" as far as plans after the Preservation ruling.

Oak Street demolition

Separately, the panel also denied an application by Iskalo to demolish a commercial building and garage at 254-256 Oak St., citing the building’s origins dating back to 1881 and its “contribution to an intact streetscape.” That could complicate the developer's plans to pursue its own redevelopment projects, alongside the efforts of Douglas Jemal with the nearby Mohawk Ramp and Simon Electric properties.

254-256 Oak from front

A view of the structures at 254-256 Oak St., from the front.

The two properties on Oak make up a single parcel, with remnants of a former building – a partial eastern facade of white stone, a large garage door and structural steel, but no roof, walls or other improvements – in the southern half, and a "somewhat intact (but deteriorating) building structure" in the northern portion, according to a letter from Iskalo's Chiazza.

Iskalo bought the combined property in April 2018, adding to its adjacent nearby holdings that include the Electric Tower.

254-256 Oak aerial view

An aerial view of the two structures at 254-256 Oak St.

Chiazza said Iskalo became concerned about the "rapidly deteriorating condition" of the properties at 254-256 Oak after a routine inspection by its staff late last year. The firm hired Siracuse Engineers to conduct a structural evaluation, which recommended that the buildings be demolished.

254-256 Oak from overhead

An overhead view of 254-256 Oak St., with the adjacent buildings marked.
