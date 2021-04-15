Preservation Board urges denial of Voelker's Bowling Center demolition

The Voelker family's proposal to demolish their century-old hotel-turned-bowling alley is hitting a wall of opposition from preservationists and neighbors, prompting the city Preservation Board on Thursday to recommend that the city deny the demolition applications on four buildings.

The unanimous votes by the panel related to Voelker's Bowling Center and three nearby properties are only advisory to the Common Council, which would have the final say before a demolition permit could be issued by the city.

New city rules also require that current owner Krista Voelker would first have to submit redevelopment plans for the site, located at the corner of Amherst Street and Elmwood Avenue. No such plans have been filed as yet.

But the Preservation Board voted to refer the bowling alley at 680 Amherst St. – as well as the double-unit houses at 666 Amherst St. and 1634 Elmwood Ave., and a mixed-use building at 668 Amherst – to the city's Landmark Committee, which would research their history and significance. That could lead to the committee – or a private party – submitting an application for local landmarking, which would permanently protect the buildings from demolition or major modifications.