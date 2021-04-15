Preservation Board urges denial of Voelker's Bowling Center demolition

The Voelker family's proposal to demolish their century-old hotel-turned-bowling alley is hitting a wall of opposition from preservationists and neighbors, prompting the city Preservation Board on Thursday to recommend that the city deny the demolition applications on four buildings.
The unanimous votes by the panel related to Voelker's Bowling Center and three nearby properties are only advisory to the Common Council, which would have the final say before a demolition permit could be issued by the city.
New city rules also require that current owner Krista Voelker would first have to submit redevelopment plans for the site, located at the corner of Amherst Street and Elmwood Avenue. No such plans have been filed as yet.
But the Preservation Board voted to refer the bowling alley at 680 Amherst St. – as well as the double-unit houses at 666 Amherst St. and 1634 Elmwood Ave., and a mixed-use building at 668 Amherst – to the city's Landmark Committee, which would research their history and significance. That could lead to the committee – or a private party – submitting an application for local landmarking, which would permanently protect the buildings from demolition or major modifications.
Neither Voelker nor anyone from contractor Hannah Demolition was present for the meeting, which was held remotely, despite city officials asking them to attend.
Tim Tielman, executive director of the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture, urged denial, saying in a letter that the bowling alley "fits the English language definition of landmark, in that it marks the land."
Several hundred people also have signed an online petition against the demolition on Change.org, initiated by Jordan Hirsch, who suggested that "the money for demolishing could be far better served toward the community if the building was just renovated."
"We’ve heard from many of our members on how important the bowling alley was to their personal history and the Buffalo experience in general," said Christiana Limniatis, director of preservation services for Preservation Buffalo Niagara, who called the proposed demolition "troubling."
Built in 1892, the well-known bowling alley, restaurant and bar was originally a hotel and tavern operated by Krista Voelker's great-grandfather, Karl. The Hotel Elmwood – later Voelker's Hotel by 1901, as noted and documented by Preservation Board staff – was located across from what would be a gateway to the Pan-American Exposition less than a decade later. It was expanded into a bowling alley by 1941.