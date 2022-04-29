Preservation Board denies Douglas Jemal's application for Richardson porte-cochere entry

City preservation officials have said no to developer Douglas Jemal's plan for a porte-cochere entry at the Richardson Hotel & Conference Center.

But that doesn't mean the proposal is dead.

In a surprise move that caught the developer slightly off-guard, the Buffalo Preservation Board denied the application by Douglas Development Corp. for a porte-cochere entry at the north entrance of the Richardson Hotel & Conference Center.

But the rejection was done in a way that allows Jemal to come back later with a revised proposal.

The panel's vote on Thursday evening – in lieu of continuing to table the controversial application, as Jemal sought – was at least partially administrative in nature, and does not necessarily kill the project, which was in limbo even before the vote. The current underpass proposal at the former Hotel Henry has faced strong criticism from within the preservation community, but both sides are working to address those concerns.

Rather, board members felt a decision of some sort was necessary to comply with the deadlines that the Preservation Board must follow with applications. And they cited the uncertainty of ongoing negotiations between Jemal and the Preservation Board, the state Historic Preservation Office and the National Park Service – all of whom must sign off on any project involving the historic Richardson-Olmsted Campus and a 50-year preservation covenant.

"We were unsure of how long the process would take," said Preservation Board Chair Gwen Howard. "So we opted to remove it from the table and deny it without prejudice, so that there could be the time in the process necessary for all the agencies to understand the project, review the project and provide approval."

But it did send a clear message that board members were unhappy with the proposed size, scale and design of the covered entranceway that would extend 86 feet from the building facade and rise 30 feet above the driveway. The board also said the plan created "visual obstruction of the twin towers of the Richardson Olmsted Complex," and is contrary to federal preservation guidelines.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

The panel was also disturbed by the presence of a platform deck on top of it, surrounded by a glass railing, which creates a balcony that could be occupied.

"It was definitely a denial on the merits," Howard said, calling it "too big, too tall and not sympathetic" to the original building design.

She also said there were "inconsistencies" between the drawings and renderings submitted to the city, and even from the reality of what was already built.

"The package that they submitted to us was two different things," she said. "The drawings and renderings and what they built didn’t match each other."

However, according to the panel's decision, "an alternate canopy of appropriate scale, height and materiality may well be approvable under these standards and guidelines."

Paul Millstein, executive vice president of Douglas Development and chief deputy to Jemal, said the message was received.

"It was more of a procedural thing, but I think they also wanted to make their feelings known, which they did," he said. "By denying it, as opposed to tabling it, it gave them a clear opportunity to let us know what their objections were and gives us a chance to refine our presentation and our thoughts so that we can come back and hopefully come to common ground in the near future."

Local officials tabled the application two weeks ago, hoping to coordinate their discussions and concerns with their state and federal colleagues. "We were not able, within that two-week period, to get that coordinated conversation organized," Howard said.

"Because we don’t know the timeframes, we wanted to protect the process, so it didn’t time out," Howard added. "It was clear that what was submitted wasn’t going to be approved anyway."

Six steel columns and the roof frame of the structure were already erected on the historic site – due to miscommunication and misunderstandings within the city. But further work has been halted until Jemal's team can work through differences with city, state and federal officials, so the project can be formally approved. If not, the city can order Jemal to take down what has already been put up.

However, Millstein insisted that the firm remains confident in its design and plan, and intends to pursue it. Douglas Development representatives will meet Monday morning with Howard and SHPO officials.

"We believe it is the right porte-cochere for that project. We have many experts that support that theory, and we haven't done a good enough job articulating the reasons why, and that's on us," Millstein said. "We expect to do a better job on Monday, so the rest of the groups will see the light."

Buffalo Next Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.