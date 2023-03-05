For the last 17 years, Erie County Medical Center has been gradually buying up residential properties along Grider Street in Buffalo, just across the street from its sprawling campus south of the Kensington Expressway.

Under the banner of its Grider Community Gardens LLC, the hospital – the region's only Level 1 trauma center and a major employer in the East Buffalo neighborhood – has now accumulated 21 parcels up and down the street, without giving any indication of what it wants to do with them.

Most are already vacant, cleared of any homes or other structures, and one is actually a parking lot. But four of them contain single-family houses – at 359, 395, 403 and 465 Grider.

Now, ECMC wants to knock down the first three, saying they have deteriorated badly, are not habitable, and are even dangerous. None of them are historic, nor are they in a historic district. But the Buffalo Preservation Board – which still has an advisory role on all demolition applications in the city – objected last week because the hospital has no definitive plan for redevelopment.

Panel members worried that the empty land would just sit there for years, damage the neighborhood eventually leading to further demolition of what's left. And they criticized ECMC executives for failing to demonstrate otherwise.

"You can call yourself a community benefit corporation, but what you’re doing is demolishing the properties and holding them for future development," said Preservation Board Chair Gwen Howard. "What you’re doing is making the remaining properties gappy-toothed, stand-alone properties that are left behind and ultimately will be demolished, too. You’re dismantling the streetscape."

ECMC spokesman Peter Cutler, speaking to the panel, defended the demolition request as part of a five-year initiative to "beautify" and develop the Grider corridor, potentially with low- to moderate-income housing or "other types of projects that would accrue to the benefit of the community."

He said the hospital has engaged the University at Buffalo's School of Architecture & Planning and its Regional Institute to study potential options, while working with community- and faith-based organizations like Mt. Olive Baptist Church, the Delavan-Grider Community Center, the NAACP and Habitat for Humanity to determine what the community needs and wants.

"This is not a piecemeal, one-off effort on our part. This has been a concerted and longstanding process over the last five years," Cutler said. "We see this as a continuation of everything we’ve been trying to do in a positive light in the Delavan-Grider community, where we’ve been an institution."

The board denied the applications for 359, 395 and 403 Grider, but since its vote is not binding, ECMC plans to seek a demolition permit within the next couple of weeks, Cutler said later. "We just thought it’s in the best interests of everyone to demolish the structures, because they’re not habitable," he told The Buffalo News on Friday.

At issue is the status and future of the Grider neighborhood, and a desire by the Preservation Board and others to prevent property owners from demolishing buildings just so they can land-bank the properties for an indeterminate period of time. It also represents a clash between a large institution and the community in which it sits. And it reflects a growing mistrust among Preservation Board members about applicants' intentions in general.

ECMC, which has been in the neighborhood for over a century, began buying up the properties in early 2006 through Grider Community Gardens, with three back-to-back purchases of 467, 431 and 429, followed by four more in early 2008. Acquisitions continued in 2010, 2011 and 2013, with most stemming from tax foreclosures by the city. Since early 2014, by contrast, all but one of the seven transactions have involved private parties.

Of the four parcels with houses still on them, Grider Community Gardens bought the first one at 359 Grider in 2010 from Catholic Charities of Buffalo, for $45,000. It added the two at 395 and 403 Grider last July 8 from Naser Saleh for $165,000, and purchased the most recent one at 465 Grider on March 1, for $285,000, from Willie and Corinda Larkins Mayberry. It briefly used 359 Grider as a construction office during its Emergency Department renovation project.

Last November, the ECMC subsidiary applied for the three demolition permits.

But the Preservation Board told hospital representatives in December to go back to the community and Common Council Member Ulysees O. Wingo Sr. for further discussion, including to explain the need for the demolitions. On Thursday, ECMC returned with the same request.

"All three are falling apart, to various degrees, and that’s the primary reason we’re looking to demo them," said Lindy Nesbitt, ECMC's senior counsel. "We don’t have definitive plans for what we want to do with them at this time, but it’s something we’re discussing with community leaders."

But that was too vague for board members, who challenged Nesbitt and Cutler to be more specific about what they are hearing from the neighborhood. In particular, they asserted ECMC had misled the panel by previously indicating that the hospital was planning a community garden. And they criticized ECMC for not taking care of the home at 359 Grider, since it has owned it for over a decade.

That led to a sharp retort from Cutler. "That's not fair, and it's not accurate," he said. "This is not the time to take a shot at this institution that for the last three years has been taking care of making sure people are healthy," he said angrily.

Cutler also denied any intent to deceive, saying officials had earlier said the land would be maintained as greenspace until it could be redeveloped, not that a garden was the plan. He said the top preference from area residents would be for a grocery store. Other options, according to the ECMC officials, could include a day care center for ECMC employee or affordable or senior housing.

"Everyone respects the good work that ECMC has done for the community. We’re not taking a potshot at the care you provide," Howard responded. "We’re only concerned about the future of the neighborhood ... I think the board would have a far greater palate to recommend approval for demolition if there were something else going in its place rather than a garden. So expedite your plans."