Premier Gourmet will open a second location next month
top story

Premier Gourmet will open a second location next month

Premier Gourmet will add a second location July 1, expanding its reach and filling a void left by another home goods retailer.

The new store will open at Walden Galleria on the first floor in the lower concourse next to the Apple store. It fills space that was formerly home to Williams Sonoma, which recently closed. 

Premier will sell kitchenware and household goods at the mall, but it will add its time-honored offering of fine foods, coffees, hot sauces and Buffalo-made, Buffalo-themed products and foods. It will have a space devoted to craft cocktail ingredients and utensils, and carry gift baskets 

Premier hired several former Williams Sonoma employees.

Premier Gourmet first opened as a gourmet cheese shop in 1974, started by Premier Wine & Spirits founder Burt Notarius.

