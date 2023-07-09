A possible strike by the Teamsters is brewing at UPS, with significant implications for the Buffalo-area economy.

Nationwide, the Teamsters union represents about 340,000 full- and part-time UPS workers. While the current labor contract doesn't expire until July 31, the union's general president, Sean O'Brien, has warned that Teamsters members will not work beyond the expiration date.

That leaves a small window of time to reach a tentative agreement and get it ratified by members. At this point, negotiations are at a standstill.

The union represents about 1,100 UPS workers in Western New York. The focal point of the company's local operations is a hub on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo. A strike would disrupt shipments for local customers and send a large number of workers to the picket line in the region.

"That's a big chunk of our economy, and they're pretty decent jobs," said Art Wheaton, director of labor studies at Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations in Buffalo.

UPS and the union blamed each other for this week's breakdown in negotiations. No additional bargaining sessions have been announced.

"The Teamsters have stopped negotiating despite historic proposals that build on our industry-leading pay," UPS said in a statement. "We have nearly a month left to negotiate. We have not walked away, and the union has a responsibility to remain at the table."

The Teamsters claimed it was UPS who walked away from the bargaining table after presenting an "unacceptable offer."

“This multibillion-dollar corporation has plenty to give American workers – they just don’t want to,” O'Brien said. “UPS had a choice to make, and they have clearly chosen to go down the wrong road.”

The leaders of two Teamsters locals representing workers in Western New York did not return messages to comment on the talks.

Last month, the Teamsters conducted a strike authorization vote. The members authorized a strike with 97% of the vote, giving union leaders the power to call a walkout if they choose to do so as early as Aug. 1.

There hasn't been a strike at UPS since 1997, when there was a walkout that lasted 15 days.

"The whole world has changed since then," Wheaton said. "Everybody pushes a button and wants a package on their front step."

This is the first contract the Teamsters union has negotiated with UPS since O'Brien took the reins as general president in early 2022. O'Brien has claimed his predecessor was too conciliatory toward UPS.

The union and company have made headway on some issues, including dropping a two-tier wage system for employees who work weekends and are paid less. The company has also agreed to equip more trucks with air conditioning equipment. But the two sides have yet to come to terms on a wage package.

O'Brien has pushed for UPS to present a "last, best and final offer" in early July, instead of at the contract's expiration date.

Wheaton said he believes it was an effective strategy to do that now, "while you still have three or four weeks to hammer out a deal."

O'Brien's insistence that Teamsters members at UPS won't work beyond the expiration date of the current contract without a new deal also adds urgency, Wheaton said.

"I think they need to put as much pressure on UPS as they can to make fundamental changes in their collective bargaining agreement," he said. "So, they're not asking for a little, they're asking for a huge chunk and they're saying, 'Don't play games with us, we're serious and we mean business.'"

UPS has a wide-ranging impact on the nation's economy, through its mammoth workforce and huge presence in the business of moving packages.

As of the first quarter, UPS was delivering 18.7 million packages per day in the United States, according to the company. UPS did not provide a specific figure for its Bailey Avenue hub.

The Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index said UPS last year generated the highest revenue among carriers, at $73 billion, followed by FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service and Amazon Logistics. UPS also had the highest market share by revenue, at 37%.

Those figures drive home just how disruptive a strike at UPS would be. Wheaton noted it's not just individual buyers who use UPS – many businesses also count on UPS to send or receive parts and supplies.

"It's taken everybody to try to get packages delivered," Wheaton said. "The supply chain has been a total nightmare for the last three years, and this is just one more thing."

News wire services contributed to this report.