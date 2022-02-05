If it wasn't tough enough to be a home buyer in Buffalo Niagara these days, the region's rising population means there's now even more people who might be willing to outbid you for your next house.

Western New York's housing market has been roaring for the past few years, as an imbalance between supply and demand has pushed bidders into a feeding frenzy and driven prices to new highs.

Simply put, there aren't enough houses for sale – or at least, good ones – to satisfy all the people who are out looking, at a time when low mortgage rates allow bidders to go higher.

So for every home that is priced right, well-maintained and staged nicely, a horde of eager beavers looking for their new home descend like a pack of wolves to try to outdo their rivals.

Of course, only one buyer can win each of the ensuing bidding wars, usually only after pulling out all the stops on their offer. And that means all the others – dozens in some cases in the past two years – are left licking their wounds and quickly searching for the next house that catches their eye. And so on.

This isn't new. New homes over the past year are coming up for sale at a pace that is only slightly faster than they're selling. With the market already super tight, that means the competition for sought-after homes isn't letting up.

The number of homes available for sale – less than 1,500 in November – has fallen to all-time lows. At the current pace, if nothing more was added to the inventory, the supply of homes for sale would run out after 45 days – versus 180 if the market were at a point where buyers and sellers were on equal footing.

Why are fewer people selling? Many are already comfortable where they are, with no need or desire to move. They've already refinanced their mortgages or even paid them off. And there's more support and desire for aging in place instead of moving to senior communities.

They've also invested in their houses, renovating or adding on to them to create their dream homes – especially while they were cooped up for months during the first phase of the pandemic.

And now, even if they think about selling, they're afraid they won't have another place to go, because they see what's happening around them with other buyers.

Meanwhile, the strong demand has been driven by continued record-low interest rates, which have made it cheap to borrow – and bid higher.

The median sale price locally jumped by 15% over the past year, slightly faster than the 14% rise nationwide. But the median price here of just over $200,000 is about 40% lower than the nationwide median of $359,000.

At the same time, market-rate apartment rates have gone up amid the city's resurgence and renewed excitement about living in an urban environment. So it's often more attractive to buy instead of rent.

But now, it turns out, there was a new factor that was thrown into the mix: The population of Buffalo and Erie County actually grew – which means it's not your imagination that there are more people out there looking for homes.

According to the 2020 census, the city's population rose 6.5% in the past decade, to 278,349 people. That was its first gain since 1950. Erie County similarly grew 3.8%, to 954,236. The growth was driven by refugees, immigrants and other residents of color, and was split almost evenly between the city and its suburbs.

That's a dynamic that the region's political, civic and business leaders have long sought. It's a sign of a turnaround in the making. But it's also creating a new and perhaps unexpected quandary: where to put everyone.

Basically, the efforts to bolster Buffalo's economy appear to be paying off, as the long-suffering region has regained more than just its confidence.

Investments in real estate development and infrastructure are transforming the physical landscape. Government efforts to promote startups and strengthen the technology sector are giving rise to a burgeoning entrepreneurial culture, exemplified by the 43North competition and the success of new companies.

Employers are having more success luring workers to Buffalo, particularly among the region's expatriates who have long wanted to return home, and sense a new vibe in Western New York.

The region's lower cost of living is appealing to those slaving away in bigger, costlier cities. And more college and graduate students are staying local rather than head out of town upon receiving their diplomas, seeing new opportunities where their predecessors didn't.

All of those new people need a place to live, however. And while many of the younger folks are content to rent an apartment for a while, many others prefer to put down deeper roots.

In a normal housing environment, market forces would take over. The demand would be enough to spur more listings and encourage more new home construction, ensuring that enough houses are available without disruptions.

But that hasn't been happening. There are no indications that more people are planning to put their homes up for sale. There are fewer incentives for people to move. And builders are struggling to keep up with demand, as soaring labor and materials costs – not to mention the supply chain disruptions – have made it harder to build while keeping newly built homes out of reach for many.

The challenge now is to address this negative, before it saps the positive. The dreams of Western New York growing again are coming true. Now we have to prevent them from turning into nightmares.

