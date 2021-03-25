 Skip to main content
Polymer Conversions wants tax breaks for Orchard Park expansion
Polymer Conversions wants tax breaks for Orchard Park expansion

Polymer Conversions

Polymer Conversions is a medical injection molding company in Orchard Park. CEO Ben Harp, left, observes as engineer Ryan Carlson operates a robot.

 Sharon Cantillon/News file photo

The new owners of an Orchard Park medical device manufacturer are seeking tax breaks to expand its cleanroom manufacturing and warehouse operations.

Polymer Conversions – which was acquired by Medbio Intermediate Holding last August – wants to construct a pair of additions totaling 41,500 square feet of space at its facility, located in an industrial park at 5732 Big Tree Road.

The company said the $14.25 million expansion will add 45 new jobs to its existing payroll of 125, with average salaries of just under $50,000.

The company is seeking nearly $650,000 in sales and mortgage tax breaks through the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, along with even more lucrative property tax incentives.

The 34,200-square-foot northern addition would allow the company to enhance its cleanroom operation and make it more efficient. The western expansion of 7,150 square feet would add to the company's engineering offices and meeting space.

If approved, the company hopes to start work on April 26, with completion and occupancy by Oct. 1.

Polymer Conversions makes customized "tight-tolerance" medical and biometric devices, among other products.

Founders Jack and Joan Bertsch and their family sold the company last year to Michigan-based MedBio, an outsourced manufacturing company that focuses on cleanroom injection molding and assembly for medical, life sciences and biotechnology devices.

The company in 2012 completed a $7.2 million expansion  that received a 15-year property tax break through the IDA. The agency  agreed this week to transfer the remaining subsidies – totaling about $40,000 – to MedBio. In return, MedBio committed to retaining 120 jobs, which pay an average salary of $66,700.

The company said it needs IDA tax breaks for its planned expansion to justify doing it here instead of in Michigan, where Medbio has acquired a contiguous building and is being offered incentives. 

"Without financial assistance, PCI would lose the opportunity to increase its local Western New York workforce," the company said. "It could jeopardize the long-term feasibility of PCI's current facility."

MedTech conference boosts life-sciences industry

  • Updated

A biotech conference next month in Rochester is drawing life-sciences companies, research universities and other industry representatives from across the state. The MedTech trade association is holding its annual conference Oct. 7 and 8 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel

As life sciences sector grows, so does the need for capital; Region has its benefits, but lags in finding talent, investment funds

  • Updated

IMMCO Diagnostics, founded three decades ago, has a manufacturing facility and offices in Amherst, but is moving its testing services to the Innovation Center on the downtown Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus as part of a company expansion. Medical Acoustics was formed in 2002 on the basis of its “lung flute” technology for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Area firm's expansion plans appear to be back on track Polymer Conversions' energy savings plan conflicted with its need for low-cost power

  • Updated

Polymer Conversions’ expansion plan is the sort of project local leaders love to laud: a $3.7 million project by a homegrown manufacturer, adding 15 new jobs to its 80-person work force in Orchard Park. The New York Power Authority backed the plan with low-cost power, and the Erie County Industrial Development Agency approved an incentive package. But Polymer’s frustration

