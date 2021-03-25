Polymer Conversions wants tax breaks for Orchard Park expansion

The new owners of an Orchard Park medical device manufacturer are seeking tax breaks to expand its cleanroom manufacturing and warehouse operations.

Polymer Conversions – which was acquired by Medbio Intermediate Holding last August – wants to construct a pair of additions totaling 41,500 square feet of space at its facility, located in an industrial park at 5732 Big Tree Road.

The company said the $14.25 million expansion will add 45 new jobs to its existing payroll of 125, with average salaries of just under $50,000.

The company is seeking nearly $650,000 in sales and mortgage tax breaks through the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, along with even more lucrative property tax incentives.

The 34,200-square-foot northern addition would allow the company to enhance its cleanroom operation and make it more efficient. The western expansion of 7,150 square feet would add to the company's engineering offices and meeting space.

If approved, the company hopes to start work on April 26, with completion and occupancy by Oct. 1.

Polymer Conversions makes customized "tight-tolerance" medical and biometric devices, among other products.