Polymer Conversions expansion gets $1.16 million in tax breaks

A $14.25 million project that will double the size of the Polymer Conversions plant in Orchard Park has been granted $1.16 million in tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.

The 41,000-square-foot expansion is expected to create 15 new jobs at the 39,000-square-foot factory that employs 125 people, paying an average of around $49,500, at 5732 Big Tree Road.

Polymer Conversions, which was acquired by MedBio last August, said it needed the tax breaks to be competitive with another site in Michigan, where Medbio acquired a contiguous building and was offered incentives.