Polymer Conversions expansion gets $1.16 million in tax breaks
Polymer Conversions expansion gets $1.16 million in tax breaks

A robotic arm, above, takes each product off of a conveyor belt and places it into an automated measuring device as part of the quality control process at Polymer Conversions in Orchard Park. At right is an automated injection molding machine, one of the company’s 24 automated machines that require very little human intervention.

 News file photo

A $14.25 million project that will double the size of the Polymer Conversions plant in Orchard Park has been granted $1.16 million in tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.

The 41,000-square-foot expansion is expected to create 15 new jobs at the 39,000-square-foot factory that employs 125 people, paying an average of around $49,500, at 5732 Big Tree Road.

Polymer Conversions, which was acquired by MedBio last August, said it needed the tax breaks to be competitive with another site in Michigan, where Medbio acquired a contiguous building and was offered incentives.

