From lockup to fine living: Jemal plans historic renovation of police HQ
After decades booking and hosting prisoners, Buffalo’s old police headquarters on Franklin Street will soon have an assortment of new residents – who actually chose to be there. The former administration building for Buffalo’s finest will soon be turned into 130 studio and one-bedroom apartments, under plans submitted by new owner Douglas Jemal to the Buffalo Preservation Board. The

Jemal completes purchase of former Buffalo Police HQ
Washington developer Douglas Jemal has completed his previously announced purchase of Buffalo’s former police headquarters building near Niagara Square, paving the way for him to begin a $30 million redevelopment into a new set of downtown apartments, to be dubbed “The Police Apartments.” Jemal paid $3.05 million for the four-story building at Franklin and Court streets, according to documents