Buffalo's finest might not recognize their longtime former home.

The jail cells that used to hold perpetrators after they were arrested are now private workstations within the bars, with a chair, desk and lamp.

The former gun range in the basement used to be filled with the sound of automatic weapons being fired, but now it's the firing of car engines starting up.

And the chief's corner office? Now you can pay for the privilege of living there full time – for more than $2,000 a month.

Buffalo’s former police headquarters is back in action – as the Police Apartments.

Completed and fully opened in early November, the four-story art deco structure at the corner of Franklin and Church streets is home to 114 residential units, catering to singles, young professionals, empty-nesters and others willing to pay up for the opportunity to live in the city's business and government district.

The $30 million historic renovation project by Washington developer Douglas Jemal converted the 130,676-square-foot building at 79 Franklin into 60 studio, 51 one-bedroom and three two-bedroom apartments, with high-end features and views of downtown for the upper-level units.

There are 28 different room layouts, with the apartments ranging in size from the smallest studios at 410 square feet to the largest corner units that curve along the rounded facade, with 987 square feet. Monthly rents start at $1,180 and top out at $2,800, making them expensive by Buffalo standards for their size.

But that's not stopping tenants from renting. The first units at what's also being called The Flats at 79 Franklin became available for leasing and move-in by October, and are 30% occupied.

"It’s happening," said Jessica Kane-Nelligan, an assistant property manager with Douglas Development Corp. in Buffalo. "Most of the ones that are rented out are studios."

As with Jemal's similarly priced apartments at Seneca One tower, many renters are people from cities like New York or Washington where such rents are comparatively higher for similar amenities and location.

"It’s nice having two properties," Kane-Nelligan said. "If we don’t have something here, we can show at Seneca One, and vice versa."

The project marks the latest transformation downtown for Jemal, who also owns and is redeveloping Seneca One and the Statler. He also bought and reopened the Hyatt Regency Buffalo, and is planning a nine-story parking and apartment building at 61 Terrace, on a parking lot surrounded by a highway loop. He also acquired the former Mahoney State Office Building on Niagara Square, where he plans a boutique hotel.

He purchased the 85-year-old former police headquarters for $3.05 million in June 2019, after the department moved to new digs at the former Dillon Federal Courthouse, at 68 Court St., in 2018.

The department had been located in the Franklin Street building since 1930, and Jemal wanted to give it new life while capitalizing on the growing demand for downtown living.

The steel-frame building is one of the most prominent structures in downtown Buffalo – with its rounded front facade curving around Franklin and Church streets, architectural features like stone caps and brick pilasters, and its entry columns protruding above the main roof line. Jemal had to adhere to historic preservation standards in order to qualify for state and federal tax credits.

That meant not only restoring the outside of the building – including cleaning, repointing or replacing masonry – but also retaining a lot of the interior features and corridors that defined its historic character, such as the flat plaster walls and ceilings, glazed orange tile wall finishes and terra cotta, handrails and guardrails in stairways, historic door and window moldings, radiators, transoms and terrazzo flooring.

Otherwise, though, the building was completely gutted and redone. It's now all electric, and the units have stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, vinyl wood floors but black-and-white tile in the bathrooms.

The building includes a two-level lounge on the fourth floor, with a kitchen area, couches, a large flat-screen television, an old-style pinball machine and a shuffleboard – not to mention "great views of downtown," Kane-Nelligan said.

A corporate unit is available for short-term rentals, and four apartments have balconies. There's also a 24-hour fitness center near the back entrance, as well as a green space and dog park outside. And there's 18 individual self-storage units in the building, available for rent for $50 per month.

The building has three pedestrian entrances – on Church, Franklin and through the leasing office in back near St. Joseph Cathedral. All entries are by key-fob access only, while the apartment units can be entered either with a key or a four-digit electronic code.

There's also 69 parking spaces – 49 in the former shooting range in the basement, accessible through an overhead door and ramp on Church Street, plus 11 more inside on the first level and nine surface spaces outside in a fenced-in back lot. Additional discounted parking is available at an Allpro-managed lot under the Skyway.

Finally, there's the 11 original jail cells, eight of which were previously painted pink as a calming color for prisoners. Jemal had to retain them all, but converted them to semi-private workspaces, with the former benches raised into desks and the doors locked open. Framed pictures of Monopoly game-board squares or cards will hang on the walls.

