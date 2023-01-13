PM Plastics will undergo $3 million expansion at Orchard Park facility

An Orchard Park plastics manufacturer known for producing disks for the yard game Kan Jam will undergo a $3 million expansion and double its workforce.

PM Plastics, located on Bank Street in Orchard Park, plans to retain 17 jobs and create 26 more through the expansion, according to a news release from Empire State Development.

The company was recently acquired by local investors with more than 20 years of experience in the plastics industry. The new owners plan to take PM Plastics from a traditional plastic contract manufacturing to a more technically complex operation in order to grown the company's overall sales.

PM Plastics will also receive up to $300,000 in tax credits from the Empire State Development Excelsior Jobs Program as long as the company creates the jobs it promised.

"The incentive package put forward by ESD is critical to our success," PM Plastics President Benjamin Harp said. "It supports PM Plastics making essential investments in our customers by assisting us in retaining and attracting industry best talent, enhancing the work environment in which they work, and providing them with industry leading tools and equipment."

PM Plastics makes more than Kan Jam disks. The company also manufacturers plastic components for hunting and fishing equipment and connectors and devices that secure equipment in EMS vehicles and fire trucks.

The expansion project will allow the company to grow its manufacturing capabilities by making facility improvements and buying new automation equipment.

PM Plastics plans to purchase new injection molding equipment and a multi-axis robot, as well as automated assembly equipment. The company will upgrade its flooring, lighting, drywall and HVAC system.

The expansion project is estimated to be completed in early 2024.