Plug Power to restate earnings

Plug Power, which plans to build a $230 million "green hydrogen" plant in Genesee County, said it will restate financial results due to what the company reported as accounting errors. Its stock plunged by 15% by midday Wednesday.

Latham-based Plug Power said it will restate its financial results for fiscal years 2018 and 2019, as well as quarterly filings for 2019 and 2020.

"The revised accounting will change how the company accounts for certain transactions and items, but is not expected to impact the company’s cash position, business operations or economics of commercial arrangements," Plug Power said. The company said it did not find any misconduct.

Plug Power is preparing to become the first tenant of the Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, or STAMP, just east of the Buffalo area. Construction of its plant is expected to start later this year and be completed by the end of 2022.

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.