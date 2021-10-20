Plug Power starts construction of $290M project in Genesee County

Plug Power, the state said, has committed to creating up to 68 jobs. For those job creation commitments, Empire State Development is chipping in up to $2 million in Excelsior tax credits.

The project also is getting incentives from the New York Power Authority, including a 10-megawatt allocation of low-cost hydropower from the Niagara Power Project, $1.5 million from the Western New York Power Proceeds program and 143 megawatts of power that the Power Authority will procure for the company on the energy market.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she views the project as a catalyst to bring other companies to the site, while also positioning Western New York and the state as a leader in the "clean energy revolution."

"This is not a futuristic dream," she said at a groundbreaking Wednesday. "It's happening now."

One of the prospects STAMP has been hoping to land is Samsung, which has looked at the Genesee County site as well as a competing location in Austin, Texas, for a $17 billion semiconductor plant that could employ 1,900 people – roughly the population of the Town of Alabama. Despite a news report in May that Samsung had chosen Austin, the electronics behemoth has remained mum on its decision.

The company did not respond to a request seeking comment Wednesday.