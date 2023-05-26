Plug Power is planning a $387 million expansion of its "green hydrogen" fuel cell plant under construction in Genesee County.

The expansion is on top of the $291 million investment the company is making in a facility it is building in the Science, Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park, or STAMP, in the Town of Alabama.

The project's total value is now $678 million.

"That's the biggest investment project in our community's history, and it's probably one of the largest in our region's history," said Steve Hyde, president and CEO of the Genesee County Economic Development Center.

With the expansion, Plug Power will boost the plant's capacity for producing liquid hydrogen, to 74 tons of hydrogen per day from the planned 45 tons, according to information filed with the New York Power Authority.

"It will be one of the largest, if not the largest, green hydrogen production plants in North America when it's finished," Hyde said.

Plug Power plans to create 19 jobs with the expansion, in addition to the 68 jobs previously announced. The Power Authority said the jobs tied to the expansion will average over $95,000 per year in wages and benefits.

"Those are the types of jobs that we love to add into the community, because it starts to bring the wealth quotient up for a lot of families," Hyde said.

The Power Authority's board of trustees this week approved an allocation of 50 megawatts of low-cost hydropower for the expansion.

"Plug anticipates significant demand for green hydrogen and the next phase of the project expands its production capacity to meet these requirements," the Power Authority said.

Plug Power in 2021 announced its $291 million investment at STAMP, kick-starting activity in a long-planned business park located between Buffalo and Rochester.

In Plug Power's first-quarter letter to investors, the company said it is targeting reaching full production at its STAMP plant in the first half of 2024.

Green hydrogen produced at the plant will be used in freight transportation and materials handling equipment.

Plug Power has multiple production plants under construction. The company, which is based near Albany, earlier this month reported a loss of $207 million, or 35 cents per share, in the first quarter.

While Plug Power moves toward production at STAMP, Edwards Vacuum is making plans for a $319 million plant in the same business park. Edwards will make technology that helps maintain the clean environment needed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The plant is projected to employ 600 people.

Edwards is preparing to apply for benefits stemming from the federal CHIPS Act, which is aimed at supporting domestic semiconductor manufacturers, as well as suppliers to the industry.

"It's a lot of planning going on right now," he said. "They've been actively designing their building. We're in infrastructure discussions with them."