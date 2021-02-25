Plug Power gives green light to $290M 'green hydrogen' project in Genesee County

Plug Power plans $264 million 'green hydrogen' plant Plug Power would become the first tenant of the Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, known as STAMP, in the Town of Alabama.

Empire State Development will provide up to $2 million in Excelsior Tax Credits in exchange for meeting job-creation commitments. The county will also provide incentives, pending approval by the Genesee County Economic Development Center.

Plug Power, which is publicly traded on Nasdaq, is based in the Albany area. The company recently announced plans for five regional "green hydrogen" facilities in the United States, with all five expected to be operational by 2024.

"We are grateful our home state of New York supports aggressive climate and clean energy initiatives, and that Plug Power's green hydrogen solutions can make such an impact on positive environmental and economic climates in the state," said Andy Marsh, Plug Power's CEO.

Steve Hyde, the Genesee County Economic Development Center's CEO, said that Plug Power's project is a watershed moment for STAMP.

"It's very gratifying," Hyde said. "The site's been under a long season of getting ready, but it's always been designed and developed to go after the largest projects in the world. Today, we're there."

Renewable energy is among the sectors that STAMP has sought to attract, Hyde said. And construction of Plug Power's plant will open the door to other manufacturers, he added.