The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. is reviewing five bids that it received for an architectural or engineering firm to act as project manager for two more buildings and an electrical microgrid as part of the third phase of its Northland Corridor redevelopment effort.

The city's development agency did not identify the five bids it received, but Executive Vice President Rebecca Gandour said the agency would narrow the choices to two or three, before doing interviews and making a final recommendation to its board.

BUDC has spent eight years overseeing the state-funded redevelopment of 50 acres of vacant or underused land and over 700,000 square feet of old industrial space in the Grider neighborhood into a light manufacturing, technology and training hub, anchored by Northland Central at 683 Northland Ave.

That houses the Northland Workforce Training Center, Buffalo Manufacturing Works, Insyte Consulting, SmartCharge, ReTech Systems, Garwood Medical and Rodriguez Construction Group.

The new phase will include renovation of a 44,000-square-foot industrial building at 541 E. Delavan Ave., renovation of the 10,000-square-foot rear industrial "B" building at 612 Northland, construction or rebuilding of two parking lots with 120 spaces, and implementation of a clean-energy microgrid with an expanded electrical substation and rooftop solar array.