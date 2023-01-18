Playoff game rally brings out hundreds of Bills fans

Buffalo Bills fans rallied together several days before their team hosted the latest biggest game of the season – a divisional round playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hundreds of Bills fans packed the lobby of Seneca One tower on Wednesday to get some free merchandise from M&T Bank, meet former Bills running back Fred Jackson and to show support for the team as it prepares for a game Sunday 3 p.m. at Highmark Stadium. The winner moves on to the AFC championship game.

“I wouldn’t expect anything less,” said Jackson, who is third on the Bills' all-time rushing leaders list.

“You hear it said all the time that Bills Mafia is the absolute best fan base in America, and it is reasons like this." Jackson said. "You see how much it means to Bills Mafia to come out and celebrate this team, especially with the success they’re having this year.”

In the few days after the Bills' win in the wildcard round Sunday, M&T arranged what it called the "Billieve Together" Mobile Playoff Rally, which included trips to Oishei Children’s Hospital and Westminster Community Charter School, before finishing up at the William-Emslie Family YMCA.

“The level of energy you’re seeing today is intoxicating,” said Eric Feldstein, M&T Bank Western New York regional president. “We’ve got members of our community just smiling, laughing and hugging strangers that they’ve never met before, and all are here celebrating one another and the Buffalo Bills.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

M&T gave away Bills beanies, "Billieve Together" banners and Wegmans Bills-themed cookies. All the while, the Bills Stampede Drumline performed and Billy Buffalo took photos with attendees.

Bills fan Catrina Penders said she had to come for her 4-year-old son, who is all in on Bills star quarterback Josh Allen and the team.

“He’d be mad at me if I didn’t come,” she said. “I’m a little nervous about the game … and will just be hoping and praying that the Bills come through for us.”

Feldstein said the relationship between the Bills and their fans has only grown more vital this year as the community leaned on the team to help overcome such tragic events as the Tops shooting in May and the deadly Christmas weekend blizzard. This was also a chance to share a moment with sick children and healthcare workers at Oishei Children’s Hospital and show appreciation for local educators.

“What an amazing turnout,” Feldstein said. “Our community has been through so much over the past couple of years, and we’re here to uplift them and make a difference.”

The bank has also kept its connection with Jackson, who during his playing days was a spokesman for M&T.

“When you play, you want people to follow you and rally behind you, and when you’re done, you still want them to remember you, so to be invited to things like this and still be able to come out to be a part of Bills Mafia is what you work for when you play,” Jackson said. “I love being here and being part of it. I love still rooting this team on."