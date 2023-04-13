A playground design and build firm whose 10 local employees have been operating remotely since the pandemic began is now reversing course and bringing its team together into co-working space at Uniland Development Co.'s HANSA Workspace.

Buffalo-based Parkitects is setting up its first local office in a team suite at HANSA, located at 505 Ellicott St. in downtown Buffalo. The company specializes in creating inclusive and participatory play areas that bring children and families together.

Parkitects was based in Lansing, N.Y., north of Ithaca, from its founding in 1996 until last year, when it was acquired by President Ben Frasier and relocated to Buffalo. For most of its history, only a couple of employees worked remotely, but that changed with the pandemic.

The move is a rare case of a company moving from a work-from-home model to a physical office, instead of the other way around. But it reflects a new trend of businesses "right-sizing" their space to their new needs. HANSA also landed Buffalo-based Synacor, a cloud software and services company, which relocated its office and 41 employees to the co-working facility last fall from a traditional office on the waterfront.