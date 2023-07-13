Opponents of a proposal to build a plastics production plant packed a hearing in Lockport on Thursday to demand that the town's industrial development agency reject the company's bid for tax breaks.

The opponents criticized the concept as harmful to the environment and the community, and denounced the company's owner for citing a "peer-reviewed" scientific article that may have been produced by artificial intelligence as support of the project.

In an unusual display of public interest in the normally quiet Lockport IDA, about 17 people crowded a conference room to voice their opposition to a $2.43 million proposal by SRI CV Plastics, which wants to set up its first U.S. production facility to make PVC pipes and single-use plastic packaging for food.

The critics warned of the dangers of toxic emissions and exposure to dioxins and PCBs found in the PVC piping, and the risk of microplastics and plastic pellets – known as "nurdles" – getting into water and fish.

And they said that subsidizing the project with tax breaks runs counter to efforts by the state and even some businesses to move away from plastic, particularly PVC and single-use plastic that can't be recycled.

"We know that we have a plastic problem. We know the plastic is ending up in the waterways," said Margaux Valente, legal director for Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper. "We know that there will be plastic pollution. It’s just inevitable with this kind of manufacturing."

Varun Kumar Velumani, president and owner of SRI CV, defended the Indian company's project, insisting that the firm would not be using chemicals or making "virgin" plastic but rather recycling and reusing PET and polypropylene plastics to make packaging for food products.

"If you go to a supermarket, it’s all in plastic containers," he said. "You can't put it in a cardboard box."

He also said the plant would not have chimneys, would reuse water, and would not be burning plastic but melting the tiny pieces using equipment that captures and retains any fumes internally, through an injection-molding process.

"We are not producing any raw materials," he said. "Our manufacturing process does not create any fumes. We are not going to discharge any water or sewage."

But the critics questioned Velumani's claims, particularly after Lockport native Lourdes Vera, a University at Buffalo professor specializing in environmental health, accused the company of distributing "a fake summary of a peer-reviewed article."

According to that summary, a study by four University of California-Berkeley researchers had found that PVC pipes "have a lower environmental impact than other types of pipes, such as metal pipes and concrete pipes," and "are a more sustainable choice than other types of pipes." It said that the study "provides strong evidence that PVC pipes are a safe and environmentally responsible choice."

The abstract indicated that the study was entitled "Life Cycle Assessment of Commodity Plastic Pipes," and supposedly appeared in the scientific journal Environmental Science & Technology in 2004. Yet the issue, found online, has no such article, nor could the article be found in the periodical's archives or anywhere in a Google search.

And when Vera ran the abstract through a program that analyzes text for ChatGPT, an OpenAI software system, the program concluded that 71% of it was written with the artificial intelligence platform.

"I do not trust this company and this information that they’re distributing," Vera said.

Others were outraged, citing a lack of transparency. "That’s a non-starter. It should be tossed out wholesale," said Tom Covey, a Lockport native, who also warned of the potential health impact on children. "As a scientist, if I saw someone generating a paper using GPT, they’re done. They should be blacklisted from the scientific community. That is something you cannot trust."

Velumani said he wasn't responsible for the abstract, which he had found, but stressed that other documents he supplied about his business and the manufacturing process were accurate.

The IDA board did not take any action Thursday, citing the volume of information it had received, including 13 written submissions.

However, later in the day, Velumani's attorney, Terry Burton of North Tonawanda – who said he had not been aware of the article until the meeting – said he had determined that the "so-called 'study' was never verified as being accurate or correct."

He asked the IDA to defer further consideration of the application until SRI CV "can provide an explanation" of why it "was presented to the Lockport IDA in the first place and respond to the board members' technical questions with verified information from reputable sources."

Even so, Burton rejected the other criticisms as "overblown," and noted that the company would be regulated by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the Environmental Protection Agency, the state Labor Department and the Occupational Safety and Hazard Administration.

"A world without plastics is unrealistic. There are features about plastic containers that can’t be replicated by a fiber-type product," Burton said.

SRI CV wants to construct a 13,870-square-foot manufacturing facility at 1000 IDA Park Drive, using a 2-acre parcel of vacant industrial land that it would buy from the Lockport IDA. It would later double that facility in a second phase, Velumani added.

The company is asking the IDA for $227,816 in property tax breaks over 15 years, $59,040 in sales tax breaks and $25,000 in mortgage-recording tax breaks, and says it would create 20 jobs in three years.

Velumani asserted that "we are primarily focused on reusing the recycled materials," but also noted that the availability of that supply depends on local laws and policies to encourage or require recycling, suggesting that the United States needs to do more. The country has to have good recycling plan," he said. "It’s a massive process for recycling, and the country has to implement that."