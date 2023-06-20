A proposal to fill in the last remaining swath of greenspace in the Waterfront Village with townhomes is being criticized by neighbors about the loss of street parking and sidewalks, along with potential snow removal problems in the future .

Residents told the Buffalo Planning Board they were not opposed to development on the property near the end of Lakefront Boulevard, but questioned the wisdom of the plan and the level of density, even suggesting that the city utilities and infrastructure wouldn't be able to handle another 26 residential units.

They said the project would take away their ability to park along the street, endanger pedestrians and leave residents and the city with no place to put the snow on the cul-de-sac.

"I am not opposed to them building the townhouses. Actually it’ll be a nice buffer from the Thruway noise," said neighbor Janet Nordling. "But what I am concerned about is the space is very congested already. You'll have this dense community, with no ability to walk."

Architect Matthew Moscati of TRM Architects acknowledged the concerns and said he had started communicating with individual residents this month, but has not yet had a chance to meet with the Lakefront Commons Alliance neighborhood group. Because of schedules, he said, that might not happen until after July 10.

As a result, the Planning Board delayed its approval – despite efforts by the developer to ensure that the proposed project's design would be similar to adjacent homes and consistent with legal covenants governing the neighborhood.

"The new builds aren’t going to stand out. They’re not coming in with a totally different architectural design," said board member Martha Lamparelli. "I think some of the other issues need to be ironed out."

Nemo Development, owned by Barbara and Miro Staroba, wants to add 26 attached single-family townhomes in six three-story brick clusters, using a 1.3-acre strip of vacant land at 367 Lakefront. Located within the Lakefront Commons area, it's one of the last available sites within the residential development near Erie Basin Marina. Developed in the late 1980s, Lakefront Commons consists of 52 townhomes with identical red-brick exteriors.

"It’s just too much for that little area," said Elaine Bauer of Lakefront Boulevard. "I’m great with them building there, but I can’t believe they’re going to put 26 units, where the rest of the area is 52, and the space is not the same."

The Starobas have long wanted to build a set of townhouses on the land they purchased in 2007, across the street from two condos they owned. They received approval in 2009 for a 36-unit project, but the plan fell through after a group of 20 neighbors sued and blocked it in 2011 because it would violate a covenant that governed the exterior design in Lakefront Commons.

Four years ago, local real estate investors and consultants Colby Smith and Orrin Tobbe tried to resurrect the project, this time with 30 three-story brick townhouses. But it never happened, and then the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Each 4,166-square-foot unit in the new project would have a driveway and garage and a second-floor balcony. In the rear, the staggered units would have a rear door or window on the ground level and a second-floor balcony with a metal railing. Aside from metal railings, the facades would be all brick

The project would be developed in pieces, based on the pace of sales of the townhomes as they're constructed, starting with the first five-unit building. In all, Moscati said, it's expected to take three years, although he hopes it will be less.

But neighbors feared the impact on them. "I’m not against development. I’m against the aspect of development that comes at the detriment of the rest of the community," said resident Peter Lisichenko. "We’re eliminating all the free parking with it. These past few years, we’ve had big snowstorms, and without that area, we have no place to put snow. It’s going to cause a huge problem."

Moscati noted that the plan does include the sidewalk remaining – it's in the city right-of-way – although with driveways cutting into it. He also said that, unlike the existing two-car driveways that stay that width when they hit the street, the proposed new driveways would be narrowed to a single car width at the apron, to minimize the impact on the sidewalk and allow for more street parking.

"I don’t know what the wisdom was when they designed this. You would have thought they would have prioritized on-street parking in that period," Moscati said of the earlier development. "We're making every effort that we can to increase the spots where people can put cars."

As for the snow, "everyone who lives in a dense city in the North has to deal with snow removal," he said. "The solution can't be to dump your snow on other people's property. You have to make do with what you have available to you.