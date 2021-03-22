Planning Board, ZBA back housing, solar energy projects

A proposal to build 150 units of affordable housing in the middle of a long and slender former railroad right-of-way between Delaware and Colvin avenues cleared its final municipal hurdle Monday, after the city Planning Board approved the Delaware Avenue Apartments project.
DePaul Development Services of Rochester wants to construct a 174,000-square-foot complex at 2633 Delaware, with three interconnected four-story buildings in a curved row, linked by one-story connectors.
Designed by architectural firm SWBR of Rochester and C&S Engineers, the $30 million project would feature mostly studio and one-bedroom apartments, plus eight two-bedroom units. The apartments will average about 750 square feet, and are priced to be affordable for those earning 60% of the area median income. They will rent from $800 to $950 per month, including utilities.
There will also be supportive units for people recovering from mental health challenges, and DePaul will have staff on site to help 24 hours a day.
The 11.03-acre property – which also includes 2629 Delaware, 520 Colvin and 291 Virgil Ave. – is very narrow at both ends and bulges in the middle, with uneven slopes, particularly around the rail lines.
The structures would sit in a rectangle in the center of a wooded area, with extensions of land running 1,000 feet east and 670 feet west toward the main roads. The rest of the site would remain landscaped recreational and greenspace, with a bicycle and pedestrian path winding from Delaware to Colvin.
The only vehicle entrance to the site would be from Delaware, between Delaware Camera and Enterprise Rent-A-Car. An emergency access for fire trucks will be created where Virgil dead-ends, but it will have a locked metal gate and crash barrier that only fire crews could open. There would be no vehicle access from any other streets.
The project includes a few scattered parking areas, with 83 spaces, plus the ability to create up to 25 more, although officials stressed that many affordable housing tenants don't have cars. DePaul will also have a shuttle for residents who need it.
The project received five variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals last week.
DePaul is seeking state funding for the project, and hopes to begin construction by spring 2022.
Solar farm earns backing
The Planning Board on Monday also backed a request by Greenwich, Conn.-based Source Renewables to rezone 13 properties on Marilla, Hopkins and Tifft streets – comprising the former Marilla Street Landfill – from rail and greenspace to light industrial.
The community solar and alternative energy provider wants to put up a solar farm on two-thirds of the 107-acre former slag landfill. The venture would include installation of 31,800 solar panels across 62.8 acres. The two-array farm would generate 10 megawatts of power, or enough to power about 1,500 residential households.
With the Planning Board's recommendation, the rezoning application can now go to the Common Council.
Variances for apartments at St. John Kanty approved
Also last week, the ZBA approved variances for Community Services for Every1 and Edgemere Development to convert the former school building of St. John Kanty Roman Catholic Church into 37 affordable housing units.
Plans by Carmina Wood Morris for the $17.7 million Apartments at the Lyceum project call for 26 one-bedroom and 11 two-bedroom apartments in the building at 101 Swinburne St., in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. Twelve units would be reserved as permanent supportive housing for survivors of domestic violence, while four would be accessible for those with mobility impairments. Two units would be designated for people with hearing or visual impairments.
Community Services for Every1, together with Edgemere Development, wants to convert the academic building of the church into a mixed-use project for low-income residents.