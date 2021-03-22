Planning Board, ZBA back housing, solar energy projects

A proposal to build 150 units of affordable housing in the middle of a long and slender former railroad right-of-way between Delaware and Colvin avenues cleared its final municipal hurdle Monday, after the city Planning Board approved the Delaware Avenue Apartments project.

DePaul Development Services of Rochester wants to construct a 174,000-square-foot complex at 2633 Delaware, with three interconnected four-story buildings in a curved row, linked by one-story connectors.

Designed by architectural firm SWBR of Rochester and C&S Engineers, the $30 million project would feature mostly studio and one-bedroom apartments, plus eight two-bedroom units. The apartments will average about 750 square feet, and are priced to be affordable for those earning 60% of the area median income. They will rent from $800 to $950 per month, including utilities.

There will also be supportive units for people recovering from mental health challenges, and DePaul will have staff on site to help 24 hours a day.

The 11.03-acre property – which also includes 2629 Delaware, 520 Colvin and 291 Virgil Ave. – is very narrow at both ends and bulges in the middle, with uneven slopes, particularly around the rail lines.