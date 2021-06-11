Planning Board to review convenience store expansion, East Side medical building with apartments

The owner of a Bailey Avenue minimart wants to more than quadruple the size of his convenience store building to create a retail plaza, adding storage space in back along with three more storefronts.
Zubidah Ahmed, who owns the Bailey Express Food Market and Super Deli Inc. at 2756 Bailey, wants to construct a 5,188-square-foot addition to the 1,235-square-foot building.
The single-story expansion would include 803 square feet of storage space behind the convenience store, and three speculative tenant spaces of 1,186 square feet, 1,383 square feet and 1,315 square feet, respectively, that would be ready for rent.
Ahmed is working with architect David Giusiana of Lewiston and contractor Emin E. Egriu on the project, located on 0.6 acres between Warwick and Connelly avenues.
The project will be reviewed by the Buffalo Planning Board on June 14, with a public hearing.
Jefferson project gets hearing
The board will also hold a hearing to consider the proposed wellness and affordable housing project by Dr. Greg Daniel's Kanaka Partners at 1507 Jefferson Ave.
That project is slated to replace a dilapidated one-story supermarket building with a four-story structure containing 13,563 square feet of medical services on the first floor – dubbed Nyamekye Care – and 43 apartments on the upper three levels.
The units would include a mix of 35 one-bedroom and eight two-bedroom apartments, while the health care services would include primary and specialty care services, a small urgent care center, a behavioral health component and a nutritional or healthy eating feature.
Daniel has said he hopes to start construction by year-end or early 2022. However, that $18 million project is already pending before the Zoning Board of Appeals for five variances related to height, rear and side yards, and front facade, so the Planning Board cannot act until the ZBA – which meets on June 16 – makes its decision.
Olympic project changes
The board also will consider requests to amend prior site plan approvals for CDS Housing's Olympic Avenue Apartments, at 321 Olympic Ave., and for Sonwil Distribution Center's proposed warehouse at 283 Ship Canal Parkway in the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park.
CDS is converting the vacant former School 78 building just north of the Kensington Expressway into a 47-unit multifamily affordable housing complex, with a playground. The project was approved in December 2018, and extended twice since then while awaiting funding, which finally came through earlier this year. It's now slated to begin in the fall.
But design plans have changed, with the playground moved from the south side of the building to the north. The developer also added an electrical vehicle charging station near the southeast corner, more benches, more ADA-compliant sidewalks and a community garden.
Bigger office at Sonwil
Sonwil's 329,405-square-foot warehouse was approved in January, but designs by Krog Group now call for the one-story, 4,000-square-foot office that wrapped around the southwestern corner to now become a two-story, 10,100-square-foot office further north along the building.
The board will also review special-use permits to allow:
• Oscar I. Torres to open Mely's Take-Out Caribbean Cuisine restaurant at 74 Jones St., in an existing eatery space.
• Shawn and Raelean McGee to open Buffalo Kitchen Club, with outdoor dining, using an existing restaurant at 427 Elmwood Ave., with seating for 52 inside, 12 at the bar, and 16 on the patio.
• Allen Street Hardware owner Charles Goldman to expand the restaurant's patio at 245 Allen St. to include the side of the property and the front of the adjacent building at 249 Allen. It would seat 24.