Planning Board OKs Colored Musicians Club expansion: 'We really created a landmark'

The $2 million renovation and expansion of the Colored Musicians Club cleared its last municipal hurdle, as the Buffalo Planning Board gave it a thumbs-up Monday with only minor requirements.

The nonprofit group that owns the historic club at 145 Broadway wants to restore the first-floor storefront and second floor, while also constructing a two-story addition with an elevator to the south, extending the building around to Michigan Avenue.

The project has been in the works for five years, and previously came to the Planning Board in 2017, but previous financing efforts fell through.

"It's had a couple of false starts," architect Philip Snyder said. "But we're now at the point to advance the project forward."

Under plans by Stieglitz Snyder Architecture and Tredo Engineers, the expansion would add 2,215 square feet of space to the existing building, for a new total of 6,020 square feet. It would include a new first-floor reception and lobby area, with a second-floor lobby, rehearsal and flex space for meetings, offices and two practice rooms upstairs.

"The club is at a nexus in our 100-year history," said club board member Allita Steward. "We are building the next generation ... so it can be world-class."