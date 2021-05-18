 Skip to main content
Planning Board OKs Colored Musicians Club expansion: 'We really created a landmark'
Colored Musicians Club rendering 1

A rendering of the restored and expanded Colored Musicians Club on Broadway in Buffalo.

 Buffalo Preservation Board

The $2 million renovation and expansion of the Colored Musicians Club cleared its last municipal hurdle, as the Buffalo Planning Board gave it a thumbs-up Monday with only minor requirements.

The nonprofit group that owns the historic club at 145 Broadway wants to restore the first-floor storefront and second floor, while also constructing a two-story addition with an elevator to the south, extending the building around to Michigan Avenue.

Colored Musicians Club rendering 3

The expanded and restored Colored Musicians Club, extending from Broadway to Michigan Avenue.

The project has been in the works for five years, and previously came to the Planning Board in 2017, but previous financing efforts fell through.

"It's had a couple of false starts," architect Philip Snyder said. "But we're now at the point to advance the project forward."

Under plans by Stieglitz Snyder Architecture and Tredo Engineers, the expansion would add 2,215 square feet of space to the existing building, for a new total of 6,020 square feet. It would include a new first-floor reception and lobby area, with a second-floor lobby, rehearsal and flex space for meetings, offices and two practice rooms upstairs.

Colored Musicians Club rendering 2

A rendering of the expanded Colored Musicians Club, with the Michigan Avenue extension under the African American Heritage Corridor arch.

"The club is at a nexus in our 100-year history," said club board member Allita Steward. "We are building the next generation ... so it can be world-class."

The addition facade would feature a subtle mix of gray, black and white brick, with a large glass-walled balcony banded by bronze-gold metal strips looking out to the parking and street. The addition would be connected by a footbridge to the main building, which would still feature the museum on the lower level and the club and bar upstairs for performances and entertainment.

The bridge will create a "back alley" between the buildings, consistent with historical references for similar jazz clubs nationwide. And the windows could be opened so music can be heard on the street.

Colored Musicians Club rendering 4

A rendering of the Colored Musicians Club in Buffalo, after renovation and expansion.

"The goal here is to essentially restore the facade to its historic period, consistent with the heyday," Snyder said. "This is an exciting opportunity for the club. We really created a landmark along Broadway and Michigan."

Rebecca McCauley, who is considering opening a day care center on Broadway between the club and Sonitrol at 195 Elm St., voiced safety and security concerns about a sidewalk that would cut between the existing building and the addition, leading directly to the parking lot on her property. So, the club agreed to put up a gate or wall there, and also to put some artwork on the solid brick wall that will face her property.

Also on Monday, the Planning Board recommended approval by the Common Council for special-use permits for:

  • Benito Collado Velez to open Restaurante Mi Isla at 987 Niagara St., in the former Boomerang's Grill, with an outdoor patio. The restaurant is moving from a smaller site at 74 Herkimer St.
  • Philip Cin Kimsing to open Buffalo Sushi Express, a Japanese restaurant, at 1893 Niagara St., with an outdoor patio with two tables seating eight people. The site was formerly Louie's Foot Long Hotdogs and George's American Diner.
  • Daniel and Briana Hunter of Hunter Beers LLC to open the Beer Keep in the former Ashker's location at 1000-1002 Elmwood Ave., as a high-end craft beer bar and restaurant, with an outdoor patio with five tables for 20 and indoor seating for 60.
  • Courtney Howard and Matthew Gunther of Bidwell Hospitality LLC to open a new fine-dining restaurant in the former Allen Street Poutine site at 244 Allen St., with seating for 25. The restaurant will serve beer and wine, but there would be no outdoor patio.
