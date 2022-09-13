Planning Board delays action on lot consolidation for Delaware Avenue apartments

The Buffalo Planning Board has delayed action on a request by Rochester-based DePaul Developmental Services to combine four lots into one at 2633 Delaware Ave., where it plans to construct a 150-unit apartment complex with affordable and supportive housing.

The Pan-American Square Apartments would feature three four-story buildings totaling 174,000 square feet, linked by one-story walkways, in the middle of a long and slender stretch of land that extends between Delaware and Colvin avenues, starting across from Delaware Consumer Square.

The $30 million project, which would include 83 parking spaces and 20 bicycle spaces, was approved in March 2021. It would include properties at 2629 Delaware, 520 Colvin and 291 Virgil Ave.

DePaul wants to consolidate all four addresses into one in order to close on the property purchase and financing so it can start construction. But the lots are zoned differently, so the Planning Board felt it could not act without a zoning change.