 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Planning Board delays action on lot consolidation for Delaware Avenue apartments

  • Updated
  • 0
DePaul-Delaware Avenue Apartments-site plan

The full site plan for DePaul Developmental Services' Delaware Avenue Apartments, showing the extent of the property stretching from Delaware to Colvin avenues.
Support this work for $1 a month

The Buffalo Planning Board has delayed action on a request by Rochester-based DePaul Developmental Services to combine four lots into one at 2633 Delaware Ave., where it plans to construct a 150-unit apartment complex with affordable and supportive housing.

The Pan-American Square Apartments would feature three four-story buildings totaling 174,000 square feet, linked by one-story walkways, in the middle of a long and slender stretch of land that extends between Delaware and Colvin avenues, starting across from Delaware Consumer Square.

The $30 million project, which would include 83 parking spaces and 20 bicycle spaces, was approved in March 2021. It would include properties at 2629 Delaware, 520 Colvin and 291 Virgil Ave.

DePaul wants to consolidate all four addresses into one in order to close on the property purchase and financing so it can start construction. But the lots are zoned differently, so the Planning Board felt it could not act without a zoning change.

0 Comments

Tags

Buffalo Next

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal Reserve warns no end in sight for inflation and economic pain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News