More than $350 million in development projects to create hundreds of new apartments received final approval from the city's Planning Board on Monday as the panel cleared its slate before heading into its annual August recess.

The board held or completed seven public hearings during the course of its 2½-hour meeting, as it approved plans for the redevelopment of the former core hospital buildings of Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo into Elmwood Crossing, a new commissary for the Buffalo Public Schools and a new East Side emergency shelter for the homeless, among other major projects.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

Elmwood Crossing

The $150 million plan by Ellicott Development Co. and Sinatra & Company Real Estate to redevelop the former hospital in the Elmwood Village into a mixed-use neighborhood took a big step forward with approval of the project's biggest single component – the transformation of four core buildings between Bryant and Hodge streets into 94,000 square feet of commercial space and 135 residential apartments and condominiums.

Under the plan, the developers will tackle the long-vacant 10-story Variety and nine-story Tanner towers, the Alfiero Building and Building C – the tallest and oldest of the century-old hospital structures.

The project features commercial office space spread out on the first two floors across the buildings, with 54 parking spaces in the basement and subbasement of Variety, and the residential units on the upper floors. Half the units will be two-bedroom apartments, while the rest will be one- and three-bedroom units, with a few studios. Most will be rentals, except for condos on the top three floors of Variety.

The project already included a narrow 1-acre pocket park, stretching from Bryant to Hodge, with public green space, playground, rain garden, art installations, seating areas, walking paths and shade trees. But in response to neighborhood requests for more green space, the developers expanded it by shifting a surface parking lot 20 feet west, trimming four parking spaces and adding new greenspace along Hodge Avenue to replace hard surface.

Ellicott Director of Development Tom Fox noted that the companies had agreed in a 2018 memorandum of understanding with Niagara Council Member David Rivera that 10% of the overall eight-acre former hospital campus would be retained as greenspace. The project already exceeded that goal through the previously approved plans.

"The larger neighborhood asked for additional greenspace. The applicant has come back to modify," said board vice chair Cynthia Schwartz.

City officials also confirmed that the planned-unit development agreement that was approved by the Common Council last year was filed and is available for public access, rejecting criticisms raised about the approval process, and further requests for delay.

"We’re just not in a situation where, when hundreds of people are involved in this process, that two or three people who are not satisfied with the changes or are not fully informed should be able to hold up what is otherwise a pretty robust process," Schwartz added.

BPS commissary

Additionally, the board approved a $33 million plan by McGuire Development Co. to construct a new and much larger commissary kitchen for the Buffalo Public Schools, enabling the district to once again prepare 27,000 meals from scratch for students instead of resorting to pre-packaged and processed foods. The facility would service all city schools by cooking, packaging and distributing higher-quality meals made from fresh, locally grown products.

The proposal calls for a new 66,686-square-foot food preparation facility to be built at 1016-1044 E. Delavan Ave., across the street from the current cramped location at 1055 E. Delavan. The new one-story facility would relieve congestion and safety issues at the existing 40,000-square-foot building, including delivery trucks disrupting traffic on the street and posing a threat to pedestrians and staff.

The new facility would include two industrial kitchens with meal preparation tables, commercial ovens, a test kitchen and office or administrative space, as well as two frozen storage coolers, two dry-storage coolers, an 18-wheeler truck dock, a pull-through loading garage and a box-truck loading area. The test kitchen would also serve as a conference room or community space for local community meetings and food-service training.

Build Promise

The board also approved a $6 million plan by Build Promise, an affiliate of St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, to construct a new one-story emergency shelter for homeless men on 1.3 acres at 1297 Sycamore St. The 23,500-square-foot temporary and transitional shelter facility would feature 96 semi-private suites in half the building, along with a larger and more modern kitchen, a commercial laundry, showers and locker-room facilities.

It would serve men seeking a place to stay overnight as they transition from homelessness, and would also act as a "Code Blue Shelter" for an additional 80 people for emergency accommodations during the winter.

The project received zoning variances for transparency and fence height to respect individual privacy around mental health issues, but architects still redesigned the plan to increase transparency by adding more windows on the north and east sides, particularly at the corner of Sycamore and Miller Street.