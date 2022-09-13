 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Planning Board backs revised 'planned unit designation' for Elmwood Crossing

  Updated
187 Bryant and WCHOB campus

The former Women's & Children's Hospital of Buffalo campus in the Elmwood Village, and the adjacent house at 187 Bryant St. are all part of the Elmwood Crossing redevelopment project.

The Buffalo Planning Board backed a series of revisions to the special zoning rules for the Elmwood Crossing redevelopment project in the Elmwood Village, after Ellicott Development Co. and Sinatra & Co. Real Estate made changes to address resident concerns.

The developers, who are leading the conversion of the former Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo campus into a mixed-use neighborhood, originally obtained a “planned-unit designation” or PUD for the project two years ago, in an effort to simplify their $150 million project by creating a set of unified guidelines that would cover multiple properties and buildings.

That would alleviate the need to return again and again for rezoning or zoning variances, since parts of the PUD differed from what the Green Code would allow.

"As a result of the waivers, we won’t need to go back to the Common Council," said project attorney Marc Romanowski. "That's the point of doing this."

It also triggered a lawsuit by neighborhood residents, which is still pending.

Certain aspects of the project have since changed, so the developers sought earlier this year to amend the PUD to reflect their new plans. However, some of those changes alarmed neighborhood residents, who complained that the companies were just trying to bypass public reviews, and also feared that the new guidelines were too broad and could allow far more development than they wanted.

"It was about clarity, and restricting some of waivers," Romanowski said. "A lot of what we heard is what might happen in the future if another developer is here, or a building is knocked down."

In response to the criticism, Ellicott and Sinatra agreed to modify their request in several ways. While an individual lot could still be built to cover 100% of the property, at least 10% of the entire site must be reserved for open or green space. Buffers around parking areas will also be maintained. And Sinatra abandoned its request for a four-story maximum height, instead staying within the Green Code's three-story maximum.

Also, the developers' request to allow up to 45,000 square feet of commercial space on a ground floor and up to 54,000 square feet in total in one building – versus 3,500 square feet and 7,000 square feet, respectively, under the Green Code – was restricted to the existing hospital buildings, and not for any new construction. That was intended to alleviate worry about a future developer building a big-box store.

And Ellicott will be allowed to put up two skyline signs with internal illumination, but only on the Variety Tower – likely facing Elmwood Avenue and Bryant Street.

The revised PUD will now be reviewed by the Common Council for approval. Individual projects would still need to come to the Planning Board for site plan review, likely beginning soon, Romanowski said.

